The world waits
watching
as death stalks the streets. What word
will turn its gaze
away from the rubble heaps under which
children are still alive, breathing. What word
will change these stones
to pollen,
change that hunger in men to destroy, to kill
where bread and laughter should rule.
Is there a word
to deflect the darkness
that blinds their eyes,
their hearts are already stone. Show me the word
that reigns above the night. A light
in which children clutch at dreams and leap with an indescribable will
to live.
Stronger than tears,
happier than love,
turning the requiem streets to laughter
brimming with song.
There are newborn dreams that the earth still waits for. Their words
not yet seen, are heard within, inside the deepest chamber no bullets can reach
and no Light abandon
a destiny to be free.
Published with permission from Anu Majumdar.