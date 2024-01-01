What a difference a pinch of tea-leaf makes

Twinkling on the surface of the water,

Bronzing it, burnishing it, turning it gold.

And in the cup, a lake of such enchantment:

Merry at the edges, brimful with laughter,

Wearing its meniscus like a crown.

Go on, Drink it: There is nothing after this

But a bitterness in the mouth.

And in the cup, Some say, the pattern of your life is drawn

If you have the nerve to turn it upside down.

Published with permission from “These Were My Homes”, Speaking Tiger Books.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.