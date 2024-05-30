I’ll Come to You

crossing the bridge of the fresh grain’s sweet scent

I’ll come to you

just as soon as you accept my words

I’ll come to you

like the cloud

that approaches the mountain summit

and swallows it

only those whose heads are raised

will be able to see it

I want to come to the desert

inside your mind

I’ll come

but not like barbarians do

and not like a bullet

striking its target

I’ll come

I’ll come like new life

comes to a beaten down

exhausted soul

Our Future

that woman said nothing

to that man

to make him hate her

today

a little rest

hiding from tomorrow’s

enemy

this is our future

come here my child!

your father

is what happened

in days gone by

I’m Not Alone

can a hole be a window

through which light can come?

can a hole be a door

through which the darkness can pass?

now I’m not alone

waiting for your blind assault

– and then the explosion

In the Jaws of Seclusion

in the jaws of seclusion

my love is as large as the whole world

glistening in the light of a hundred days

filled with voices

like those

that in the valley of words

don’t resound

but are like

those echoing in the shoulder of an ox

to raise it up

from where the sounds cannot emerge

even after dying

like in the ant’s journey

inside the anthill

or in the snake’s winding path

there are sounds

like the sounds

in the outline

of the rabbit’s large ears

today

is as big as the whole earth

and the whole earth

is as big as my love

in the jaws of seclusion

my love

which is as big as

everything whose echo

was never a part of language

A Game

so much like me

as soon as he was born that man

who was not Leeladhar Jagoori

was me

my birth alone is a harsh prison

– birth alone is harsh prison

– since birth itself I’ve been in a harsh prison

prisoners need love too

for how long has this been said

first it was here

where my father was trapped

– when I was born he was already a jail guard

from then on what was hard for me

was child’s play for him

Excerpted with permission from What of the Earth Was Saved, Leeladhar Jagoori, translated from the Hindi by Matt Reeck, World Poetry.