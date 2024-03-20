On Tuesday evening, Zomato founder-CEO Deepinder Goyal, Zomato’s founder-CEO Zomato, set off a vociferous online debate when he announced that the food-delivery service had launched a “pure veg” fleet.

Using the “pure veg” mode on the Zomato app would only display offerings from “pure veg” restaurants, he said, and the food would be delivered by special riders dressed in green instead of the company’s customary red uniforms.

Many on social media contended that his phrasing betrayed a caste bias by suggesting that while vegetarians were “pure”, people who eat meat, fish and eggs – the majority of Indians – were not. Others pointed out that the green uniforms would make riders vulnerable to attacks by mobs aiming to enforce vegetarianism.

By Wednesday morning, Goyal had rolled back the idea of the special uniforms. But his announcement was a showcase of the biases that underlie dietary preferences in India.

To help view this controversy in context, here are five Scroll articles on the subject.

