Everyone knows the basic story of the Ramayana; Rameshvara is connected to that story.

Earlier, Vishnu, loved by the virtuous, assumed an avatara on earth. Ravana, extensive in his use of maya, abducted Sita. He took Janaka’s daughter to his own residence in Lanka. Searching for her, Rama arrived in the city known as Kishkindha. Becoming Sugriva’s friend, he killed Vali. He remained there for some time, searching for her. He held consultations with Sugriva, Lakshmana and others. The son of the king sent the monkeys in four directions. Hanuman was the foremost among the ones who were sent to search her out. The supreme monkey went to Lanka. From his words, Raghava got to know that Sita had been taken to Lanka. He also received Sita’s crest jewel and was delighted. Along with the lord among monkeys, Lakshmana, the leader Sugriva, and a sacred force of strong vanaras who numbered eighteen padmas, Rama went to the shores of the ocean. The salty ocean could be seen in the southern direction. Rama went there and stationed himself on the shore. Loved by Shiva, he was served by Lakshmana and the vanaras.

Alas! Where has Janaki gone? When will I go and meet her? This army of vanaras must be made to cross the fathomless ocean. The rakshasa who held up the mountain is extremely strong and valiant. His fortress, known as Lanka, is impossible to penetrate. Indrajit is his son.

Remaining on the shore with Lakshmana, these were his thoughts. Angada and the other residents of the forest comforted him.

Meanwhile, Raghava, supreme among Shiva’s devotees, wanted some water and lovingly spoke to his brother, Lakshmana. Rama said, “O brother! O Lakshmana! O lord of heroes! I am thirsty and wish for some water. Please ask a vanara to quickly fetch me some.” Hearing this, vanaras dashed off in ten directions. They brought water. Prostrating themselves, they stood in front of him and spoke. The vanaras said, “O Lord! Please accept the water. Obeying your command, we have brought it. It is tasty and the best. It is cool and revives life.”

He was extremely pleased and cast a glance of compassion towards them. Hearing this, Ramachandra accepted the water. He was about to drink the water that had been brought. But because of Shiva’s wish, he remembered something. “I have not seen Shambhu yet. How can I drink water? He is Paresha, my lord, who bestows every kind of bliss.” Saying this, the supreme descendant of the Raghu lineage drank the water. After this, the descendant of the Raghu lineage worshipped a parthiva lingam. He performed avahana and other rituals and devised sixteen kinds of upachara. Following the norms, he lovingly worshipped the divinity, Shankara. He prostrated himself and made efforts to satisfy him with divine hymns. Full of joy and devotion, Rama prayed to Shankara. Rama said,

O Lord! O Shambhu! O Mahadeva! You are always affectionate towards your devotees. Please save me. I am your devotee, and I have sought refuge with you. My mind is distressed. O one who enables a person to cross over the ocean of samsara!35 This water is fathomless. The rakshasa known as Ravana, is immensely strong. He is extremely valiant. In fighting a battle, this army of vanaras is fickle. How will my task be accomplished? How will I get my beloved back? O one excellent in vows! Therefore, your task is to help me. O Lord! Without your help, my task is impossible to accomplish. Ravana is one of your own. Therefore, in every possible way, he is impossible to defeat. He is insolent because of the boons he received from you. He is immensely brave and has conquered the three worlds. I am also your servant, and I am subservient to you in every possible way. O Sadashiva! Thinking about this, you should be partial to me.

In this way, he prayed and repeatedly prostrated himself. He said, “Victory to Shankara, the one who punishes the wicked. Victory.” Thus, using mantras and dhyana, he praised Shiva. He again worshipped him and bent down before him. His heart was flooded with love, and the voice choked in his throat.

The divinity Shankara was greatly pleased. Maheshvara appeared on the shores of the ocean, along with his companions. He was a mass of energy. He manifested himself in this sparkling and wonderful form. Maheshvara was satisfied with the devotion in Rama’s heart. Shiva told Rama, “All will be well. Ask for a boon.” Seeing that form, all of them were purified. Devoted to Shiva’s dharma, Raghava worshipped him. Rejoicing, he praised him in many kinds of ways and prostrated himself. He prayed for his victory against Ravana. Maheshvara’s mind was pleased with Rama’s devotion. He spoke again, affectionately. “O great king! May you be victorious.” He obtained the permission for victory bestowed by Shiva. With his head lowered and his hands joined in salutation, he prayed again. “O Lord! To purify the world, please remain established here. O Shankara! If you are satisfied, please do this to help others.” Thus addressed, Shiva assumed the form of a lingam there.

On earth, he became famous under the name Rameshvara. As a result of his powers, Rama crossed the ocean easily. He swiftly killed Ravana and the other rakshasas and got his beloved back. Rameshvara’s greatness is wonderful and unmatched on earth. It bestows objects of pleasure and emancipation and always grants devotees what they wish for. If a person devoutly bathes Shiva in Rameshvara with the divine water from the Ganga, he becomes a jivanmukta. He enjoys all the objects of pleasure in this world, which are difficult even for devas to obtain.

