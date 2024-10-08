Freedom: refunded

Sometimes

I am

Burdened by my

Independence

I have sold it a

Few times.

Unable to carry

It’s light and

Heavy weight

“Take it,

I am yours.”

I handed over the keys

With plain and

Elaborate locks.

I bargained before

Handing my freedom

Over

“With negotiation

Dirt-cheap feels

Expensive.’

I had read that

Nowhere

But heard it

Somewhere

For sure.

After every sell

I felt a sense of

Relief

“Good then,

I don’t have to

Carry myself

anymore.”

I sighed and

Obliged happily to

Whatever my

New master demanded.

It was easier to

Drown in others’ miseries

Than my own.

Their problems

Appeared as good as fiction

And I played my part.

The problem started

A few months into

My wilful surrender.

The one who held the keys

Told me, my independence

Had a mind of its own

It didn’t listen

It fought a lot, even bit

Into hands and lips.

I admitted that I knew

Its nature

Its untamed whimsicalness

Its bloodthirsty acts

Its need to fly even when

Grounding was important.

In the end

No one wanted it.

My freedom.

It was always returned

A little tattered, in half broken boxes.

It stared at me apologetically

Asked me mutely to pick it up.

Twice I had to refund half the amount

I sold it for.

And once it was simply thrown back at me,

“Take this madness and just get out of here!”

They yelled.

My independence shook like a little child,

Holding on to my neck,

It hid and buried its face in my breasts.

With tired feet I walked back

Looking for the last home

We had made together.

“Please don’t sell me again”

It begged me,

“I promise I will only help

From now on.”

My freedom’s promise felt genuine.

At night we sat side by side

On our old rooftop

Our feet dangled.

People from the streets looked up.

Someone yelled for us to

Not sit so close to the edge.

And we both giggled

At each worried warning

From below.

We blew

Bubbles into the

Night’s moon-thick air

Until we both became

The exact same weight

And could carry

Each other.

Freedom’s body –

a dozen bricks

Mine – a hollow

Cloud’s drape.

Love: backward

When I was

Not very young

And far from feeling old

Someone told me

To measure love

Carefully

With weighing machines

And lined cups

Millilitres and kilograms

And in kilometres too

To keep track of how much

Love weighs, stretches

And makes one walk

So I could find my way

Counting the footsteps,

It was important to

Backtrack.

“Keep your love close,

Hold it tight, contain it.

Don’t let others see it

Most of all, be cautious

With your expression of love

When you speak to the one you

Love

Don’t let them know how you

Feel

Fully.”

I was advised.

I have been storing love

Immense love

Between my collarbones

And arteries

In my left lung

Upper rib cages

And behind my

Knees.

I am

Running out of

storage space

Yet Love dares

To grow

Then four days ago

Love spoke up

Telling me to

Loosen my hold.

“Let me seep out of your

Pores

If I walk out through your skin

Into blues and green

And even into polluted smoke

I will grow much more

Won’t cram your inside

Won’t threaten to

Burst open your core.”

I heard Love

But forgot all about

Its needs.

Then this morning

When my body was shaking

From trying to hold on

To some love-caused agony,

I cut a slit above my heart

With my fingertips

I drew a triangle

And asked Love to walk.

It flooded out of me

In an abundant

Uncalculated flow

Like rivers with its wind

It travelled without a shore.

“Love has left me!”

I cried, I screamed.

As I saw my Love

Growing, expanding

Into something much more.

Then I heard

More Love

Tiptoeing inside

Was it old or new?

It was

Sprouting among

Memories of

Forest dews.

How much love was

I capable of

“How much of you

Remain in there?”

I inquired impatiently.

“More than you will

Even fathom,”

Love answered,

Again growing into

Plants and trees

Spurring out of my

Open slits

Finger drawn

And broken boundaries.

I let Love be.

Now it’s not yet afternoon

As I half-sleep and half-dream

As Love tells me

To forget about Love

That –

Love is self-generating

Nimble and uninhibited,

That –

There was never a need

For my intervention.

Love smiles

With a hand

On my forehead

It whispers

“You sleep.”

It closes the door,

Slipping under

The covers with me

It coats my body

With fragrance of

The rain, wet leaves,

Unkempt flowers, and camphor.

I feel it has feathers

And wings

And soft toes

On rough-edged feet.

Love holds me

And breaks my

Outdated instincts

“You had it backward,

I was supposed to

Engulf you

And not you, me.”

I nod like a

Child

“Understood,”

I mumble.

Love buries me

In its heart.

I speak to you

From there now.

“How soon will

This way of

Living become

A habit?

I had always

Been IN Love?”

What took

You so long

To tell me?”

I ask,

As Love

Outlines

Its future births

All over me.

Limerence

Sometimes

Your words fall on me

Like rain.

You take less

Breaths in between

Sentences than

Anyone I know.

I want to crawl into your chest

and not fall asleep all night

but rest till our bodies abide by

The same ebbs and flows.

Will you hold me till

The world ends?

Sometimes I wish

The world would end

Tomorrow so we wouldn’t

Have to go through

A self-created end

But be annihilated

While in love.