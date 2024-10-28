As a pioneering brand in feminine hygiene, Sirona has faced unique challenges:

Limited conversations: The subject of feminine hygiene has been traditionally taboo and rarely discussed openly. This inevitably left an information void, giving rise to myths and misconceptions. 

Consumer apathy: Most women think they must endure their problems silently without expecting solutions and with nowhere to turn, they accepted the status quo. 

Lack of awareness: Few women actively sought solutions to feminine hygiene issues, making it challenging to discover products that would help.

Let us delve into some of the innovative marketing strategies Sirona implemented to overcome these obstacles and make a meaningful impact. To enhance consumer understanding of the feminine hygiene category, the brand concentrated on producing informative content about its innovative products, utilising varied formats such as videos, FAQs and blogs. This content was supported by expert insights, social media influencers and customer testimonials, reinforcing the brand’s credibility.

To comprehend Sirona’s content focus and messaging, it is crucial to understand the brand’s approach to target audience segmentation. Feminine hygiene products typically address a wide range of ages, from pre-teens to women in their fifties. However, as Sirona predominantly promotes its brand online, in terms of demographic segmentation the team concentrates on the eighteen to twenty-five and twenty-six to thirty-four age brackets across tier-1 and tier-2 cities. In terms of behaviour, this youthful demographic actively engages with online platforms, frequently embarking on work and leisure travel, and is open to embracing innovative products.

Furthermore, the team utilises psychographic segmentation to categorise its audience, based on attitudes, values and lifestyle choices. For instance:

Hygiene-conscious women prioritise cleanliness and seek products offering comfort and protection. 

Eco-conscious women are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of feminine hygiene products and prefer sustainable, organic or biodegradable options. 

Convenience-oriented women leading busy lives value products that are portable, discreet, and easy to use. 

Confidence-seeking women want to engage fully in their daily activities without worry or discomfort. 

Brand loyalists develop strong loyalty and trust in a particular brand, sticking with it consistently.

Now let us take a look at the deeper, everyday problems Sirona addresses in its messaging. These include dealing with dirty toilets, managing rashes, preventing leaks during periods, proper disposal of sanitary products, engaging in activities like swimming, travelling and exercising during a period, hair removal, and much more.

In terms of channels, YouTube plays a crucial role in Sirona’s marketing strategy, with the brand consistently producing monthly content aligned to consumer search trends and keywords. Sirona has also leveraged the popularity of Instagram Reels, utilizing this format to integrate serious and often taboo topics into fun and engaging trends. This approach has attracted influencers and encouraged active participation from Sirona’s employees and customers, who create reels to share their own experiences with the brand.

Moving beyond social media, the Sirona App serves as a one-stop place for content, community and services for women to shop, chat and learn about their period health and personal hygiene. The content educates and provides knowledge regarding various topics of concern to the target audience.

The app provides a bond of unity and support among women, creating a safe community for them to share, discuss and learn without fear of being judged.

Additionally, the period-tracking service on WhatsApp offers a key and convenient utility. This easy-to-use tool helps menstruators across demographics and geographies keep track of their menstrual cycle just by sending a simple “Hi” to their Sirona WhatsApp Business Account.

Sirona’s commitment to breaking taboos and fostering open discussion is further highlighted by its #PeriodsHiTohHai campaign. Launched on Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022, the campaign challenges societal norms and aims to normalise conversations around menstruation. The video campaign, which received over eight million views within a year, illustrates its impact.

On India’s 75th Independence Day, Sirona launched the Daughter India campaign, a thought-provoking initiative aimed at changing the common citizens’ perspective to viewing India not as one’s mother but a daughter. This dynamic perspective shift ensures the country receives the care and attention we give our daughters. The campaign was launched with a video and a series of newspaper ads in the north and south markets. In the second phase of the campaign, on Daughters Day – 25th September, an engagement activity was launched, encouraging citizens to pledge support for the daughters of India. Over 1000 pledges were received on Instagram. The campaign website was also launched on this occasion, along with contests in schools and colleges, where students shared their vision for Daughter India.

While Sirona holds a leadership position in the women’s hygiene category, it remains vulnerable to product imitation by competitors. Consequently, Sirona has strategically focused on differentiation through its packaging and brand personality. It has ensured that its packaging strikes a balance between classic ideas of femininity, such as care and love, with contemporary concepts like freedom and rebellion. This has been achieved by using bold fonts and text to articulate how their products address problems.

Sirona’s brand personality embodies trustworthiness, care, modernity and approachability. People trust Sirona because it understands women’s needs and communicates clearly about safety and effectiveness. As a genuinely caring brand, it prioritises women’s well-being and fosters a supportive environment. Sirona is also modern and progressive, challenging taboos and outdated ideas about women while engaging openly in important topics for women. Crucially, Sirona is approachable – a brand that listens to feedback and actively builds a friendly community where women can share experiences and learn from each other. Sirona continuously reflects its personality through its visuals and communications, aligning its messaging and imagery with these defining characteristics.

While not all of the marketing activities directly result in sales, they play a substantial role in establishing brand recognition, which continues to influence consumer transactions.

Excerpted with permission from From Unknown to Unforgettable: Strategies and Stories to Transform Your Start-Up into a Trustworthy Brand, Harsh Pamnani, Penguin India.