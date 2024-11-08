The five-book shortlists in the five jury categories – Fiction, Nonfiction, Translation, Children’s, Business and Management – for the 2024 Crossword Book Awards have been announced. The awards ceremony will take place in Mumbai on December 8. The winning authors will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.
Each category is being judged by a separate jury. The jury for Fiction comprises Manjula Narayan, Prayaag Akbar, and Somak Ghoshal. The Nonfiction jury consists of TCA Raghavan, Anuradha Sengupta, and Kaveree Bamzai. Translations are being judged by Arshia Sattar, Nandini Nair, and Malashri Lal. The judges for Children’s are Paro Anand, Parvati Sharma, and Bulbul Sharma. Khozem Merchant, Shaili Chopra, and Sriram make up the jury for Business and Management.
Aakash Gupta, CEO of Crossword Bookstores said about the shortlist, “[…]The shortlisted books represent the pinnacle of Indian literary achievement, showcasing the incredible diversity of voices and perspectives that enrich our literary landscape. We are honoured to celebrate these talented authors and their remarkable contributions to the world of literature.”
Here are the shortlisted books in each category:
Fiction
Never, Never Land, Namita Gokhale, Speaking Tiger Books
The East Indian, Brinda Charry, HarperCollins India
Quarterlife, Devika Rege, HarperCollins India
Chronicle of an Hour and a Half, Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari, Westland
Tall Tales By a Small Dog, Omair Ahmad, Speaking Tiger Books
Nonfiction
From Phansi Yard: My Year with the Women of Yerawada, Sudha Bharadwaj, Juggernaut
The Day I Became a Runner: A Women’s History of India through the Lens of Sport, Sohini Chattopadhyay, HarperCollins India
Mother Cow, Mother India: A Multispecies Politics of Dairy in India, Yamini Narayanan, Navayana
City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh, Zeyad Masroor Khan, HarperCollins India
Marginlands: Indian Landscapes on the Brink, Arati Kumar-Rao, Pan Macmillan India
Translations
Boy, Unloved, Damodar Mauzo, translated from the Konkani by Jerry Pinto, Speaking Tiger Books
I Named My Sister Silence, Manoj Rupda, translated from the Hindi by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, Westland
Sakina’s Kiss, Vivek Shanbhag, translated from the Kannada by Srinath Perur, Penguin India
Maria Just Maria, Sandhya Mary, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil, HarperCollins India
Fruits of the Barren Tree, Lekhnath Chhetri, translated from the Nepali by Anurag Basnet, Penguin India
Children’s books
Zen, Shabnam Minwala, Duckbill Books
Bipathu and a Very Big Dream, Anita Nair, Puffin
The Case of the Vanishing Gods, Mallika Ravikumar, Talking Cub
The Henna Start-Up, Andaleeb Wajid, DuckBill Books
A Children’s History of India in 100 Objects, Devika Cariapa, Puffin
Business and management
Accelerating India’s Development: A State-led Roadmap For Effective Governance, Karthik Muralidharan, Penguin India
AI Rising: India’s Artificial Intelligence Growth Story, Leslie D’Monte and Jayanth N Kolla, Jaico Publishing Houe
Exprovement: Exponential Improvements Through Converging Parallels, Hersh Haladker and Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Penguin India
Lilliput Land: How Small Is Driving India’s Mega Consumption Story, Rama Bijapurkar, Penguin India
Mastering the Data Paradox: The Key to Winning in the AI Age, Nitin Seth, Penguin India