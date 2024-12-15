Physical activity doesn’t need to be complicated. Even just a brisk, ten-minute daily walk can deliver a host of health benefits – lowering the risk of several diseases, including heart disease, stroke and several cancers.

And by making a few small changes to the way you walk, you can transform this simple everyday activity, making it even more beneficial for your health.

If you’re looking to get more out of your walks, here are five ways to supercharge them.

1. Vary your speed

One way to enhance the benefits of walking is to vary your speed. Rather than maintaining a steady pace, try incorporating intervals of faster walking followed by slower recovery periods. This technique, known as interval walking, can improve cardiovascular fitness more effectively than walking at a constant speed.

In one study conducted over a four-month period, alternating three minutes of fast walking with three minutes’ walking at a moderate pace showed greater improvements in blood sugar control and fitness levels in adults with type 2 diabetes than those who walked at a steady pace for the same time period. Interval walking also lead to reductions in body fat and better overall physical endurance.

To incorporate this into your daily walks, try picking up your pace for a few minutes, then returning to your normal speed. Repeat this cycle throughout your walk to elevate your heart rate and burn more calories.

2. Pick up pace

Walking faster not only gets you to your destination sooner but also provides greater health benefits.

Data analysed from over 50,000 walkers found that a pace of at least five kilometres per hour (about three miles per hour) was associated with a reduced risk of death from any cause – including a significantly lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Researchers have also shown that increasing your walking speed can improve heart health and aid in weight management.

If you’re unsure about your pace, aim to walk at a speed where you’re breathing harder but can still hold a conversation.

3. Add some weight

Carrying extra weight while walking can increase the intensity of your workout. By wearing a weighted vest or backpack, it forces your muscles to work harder – boosting strength and burning more calories.

If you’re keen to give this a try, it’s important to start with a light weight to avoid strain or injury. Ideally, you should begin with a vest or backpack that’s about 5% of your body weight. So someone who weighs around 80kg could start by adding just 4kg of extra weight to their backpack.

Gradually increase the amount of weight you carry as you become more comfortable. Ensure the weight is evenly distributed and maintain good posture throughout your walk.

4. Incorporate hills or stairs

Adding inclines to your walk can make a significant difference.

Walking uphill or climbing stairs engages different muscle groups, particularly in your legs and glutes compared to walking on flat terrain. This not only increases strength, it also burns more calories since uphill walking increases the intensity of your workout – without actually needing to walk faster.

Plus, walking downhill on your return also improves muscle function and balance as well.

5. Mindful walking

Walking isn’t just beneficial for your physical health – it can also improve your mental wellbeing.

Mindful walking is one way of doing this. This involves paying close attention to your movements, breathing and surroundings. Research has shown that people who regularly did mindful walking for a month saw reductions in their stress levels, as well as improved mood and overall mental health.

To give mindful walking a try, start by focusing on the sensations of each step, the rhythm of your breath and the sights and sounds around you. This not only boosts your mental health but can also make your walks more enjoyable.

How to get started

Enhancing your walk doesn’t require drastic changes, but there are some things to keep in mind to stay safe, lower the risk of injury and maximise benefits:

Warm up and cool down: Begin with a few minutes of easy walking to warm up your muscles. End your walk by slowing your pace down and finish with some gentle stretches to cool down.

Wear proper footwear: Choose comfortable shoes with good support to prevent injuries.

Stay hydrated: Bring water, especially on longer walks or in hot weather to avoid dehydration.

Listen to your body: If you experience pain or discomfort, slow down or take a break. Speak to your doctor if the problem persists.

Gradually increase intensity: Whether you’re adding weight, tackling hills or increasing your speed, do so gradually to allow your body to adapt. This means doing a little more each time to gauge how you’re feeling.

Walking is a fantastic way to improve and maintain your health. By making small adjustments to the way you walk, you can make this daily habit even better.

Jack McNamara is Senior Lecturer in Clinical Exercise Physiology, University of East London.

This article was first published on The Conversation.