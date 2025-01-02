‘Koel’ by Eunice de Souza

Koel, stop those cries.

I can’t take it this morning.

The wood-doves join your chorus of grief.

Look! The leaves are shining green

the sky a sort of blue

there’s even a breeze from the sea.

We’ll survive somehow,

Koel, stop those cries.

‘Stay with the Song’ by Mamang Dai

The afternoon belongs to the dove

weeping for her fall from heaven.

The feast of life is laid before our eyes,

but the ticking moment

discloses nothing about time;

its footsteps, and their meaning.

Evening –

The sun goes away

carrying its quiver of arrows.

Every word we utter now is a memory

until the sun returns.

Stay with the song.

All night –

Don’t lose the chord

that binds all things together.

Rain blows down from the hills

pushed by grey clouds,

and a white, ordinary moon

suddenly draws our gaze upwards.

Daybreak –

The bright cry of the peacock.

Morning light touches the grass.

It is time to leave.

Not all the things we know will heal us.

Not all the things we fear will kill us.

‘After the End’ by Ashok Vajpeyi

After the end

we won’t sit quiet.

We’ll quarrel again,

we’ll seek again,

leap over boundaries again.

Earth water fire

wind and sky

we’ll tell them again,

Come,

give us form,

give us shape.

The same as before

the same

that the end thinks

it has erased forever.

After the end

we won’t be finished.

We’ll hover here

close to life,

blossoming like scent,

flowing like air,

gathering like memory.

In the end

we’ll evade the end

and come here again.

After the end

we won’t sit quiet.

translated from the Hindi by Rahul Soni.

‘The days are cool, the nights hot…’ by Muktabai

The days are cool, the nights hot.

Up and down, it’s all His seed.

With no beginning and no end,

Are you free to go with the flow?

When all force is spent,

Heaven spreads out before you.

But in the end, it’s all one.

Muktai says: Get to the place

Where you get this.

Translated from Marathi by Jerry Pinto and Neela Bhagwat.

‘Night found your lost memories…’ by Faiz Ahmed Faiz

Night found your lost memories and swept them in

Like spring alighting on scrub by stealth

Like the stir and rustle of cool desert winds,

Like a fevered brow cooling to sudden health.

Translated from Urdu by Keki Daruwalla.

Excerpted with permission from A Time For Change: Songs of Hope and Resilience, edited by Jerry Pinto, Speaking Tiger Books.