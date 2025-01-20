Don’t get offended

A panel of discerning clients was examining Sapna’s products. She was known for her sharp wit and meticulous designs. One client, after scrutinising the clothes on display, made a sarcastic remark about Sapna’s colour scheme. A jolt went through Sapna, and she could feel anger rising in her. She was about to retort, the words poised like a bullet on her tongue, but at the last moment, she chose not to.

She took a deep breath, paused and, instead of firing back, met her client’s gaze with a calm resolve. Then she went on to explain in a very professional and measured tone about her artistic choices and the rationale behind selecting those colours. The client softened because of her composure and soon a constructive discussion took place between them, leading to a fruitful collaboration.

Imagine if Sapna had taken offence at the client’s comment and succumbed to her anger, she would have lost the client and ended up derailing the project. Choosing not to take offense isn’t about weakness, but about strategic strength and the ability to see the bigger picture.

Whenever you face criticism, do not react. Take a moment to compose yourself, listen to what is being said and ask clarifying questions. In the professional landscape, taking offence can prove to be a dead end. Always opt for understanding over anger and clarification over assumption.

About not getting offended:

Those who aren’t self-assured get offended by what people say about them. Uncertainty and insecurity about their beliefs and skills cause them to crumble the moment a negative word is spoken about them. Legends do not react to criticism in this way. They brush it aside and get on with their lives. They extract, from negativity, anything they find constructive and push themselves to become a more refined version of themselves.

I am not sure who said the following words, but they are usually attributed to Aristotle. “Criticism is something we can avoid easily by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing.” Even so, people will not stop criticising. They will always have something to say. Focus on what matters, not what others think or say. Those who are poisonous will spew venom, regardless of our actions.

No one flogs a dead horse. Mediocrity is often cloaked in silence. The moment you dare to excel, however, you become a lightning rod. As your brilliance illuminates the shadows, envy ignites a chorus of critics, their voices growing louder with every step you take.

Do not let the critics know that their words or actions have hurt you. You are a star. Shine so much that you dazzle the eyes of your critics. Actor Channing Pollock says, “A critic is a legless man who teaches running.” So, keep running. Keep achieving one milestone after another. There is no need to offer explanations or apologies, or to reason, argue, fight or take offence.

Ignore the noise, keep going.

Action Points

Practise emotional intelligence:

Don’t react immediately in heated moments. Train yourself to handle situations and behaviours that offend you the most by mastering your emotions. Respond with compassion, rather than anger.

Set healthy boundaries:

Interaction is always a two-way street, so your efforts matter. Evaluate yourself before judging others or taking offence. You have the power to choose – so if you don’t like something that someone says, choose to ignore it. Focus on the issue, not the person.

Assume positive intent:

Learn to give people the benefit of the doubt. Don’t jump to conclusions. Don’t take things personally. Remember, True power resides in elevation, not retaliation.

Set high standards

To inspire others and create a powerful impact, you must raise the bar. Set high standards for yourself. The way Monica, a calligrapher, did.

Surrounded by masters renowned for their flowing characters and intricate brush strokes, she felt both inspired and intimidated. Yet, she never succumbed to self-doubt. She was determined to master calligraphy but that wasn’t enough for her. She set an audacious goal for herself, to infuse her art with a unique blend of tradition and modernity. She wanted her art to reflect her own spirit.

While her peers copied the established styles, Monica experimented with unconventional methods and tools. She practised on unconventional surfaces like weathered wood, windswept sand, even petals of cherry blossoms. Her unconventional approach drew criticism. Masters scoffed. They said, “Calligraphy isn’t meant for experimentation.” But this did not deter her.

She had set her standards high and was not willing to compromise on it. As the wheels of time rolled on, her unique style blossomed, and gradually the whispers of disapproval turned into murmurs of admiration. One day, a famous art collector came across Monica’s work. So captivated was he by her creations, he commissioned her for a special exhibition. Her name and fame spread. Her unconventional masterpieces started fetching record prices.

Monica’s story is not only about artistic success but also about her refusal to settle for mediocrity, her willingness to challenge the conventional and her courage to raise the bar.

About setting high standards:

You should set your sights high. Be a cut above the rest. Do not ever think of lowering your standards just because others can’t meet them. As Coco Chanel says, “Don’t be like the rest of them, darling.” Let others raise their standards to match yours. The one who lifts others is always on a higher level. Setting high standards for yourself is a way to push yourself to the maximum limit.

Raise the bar and keep raising it. Whether you are being watched or not, whether you are at home or in office, whether you are in a paid or free position, whether you have a title or not, whatever the situation strive for high standards. By aiming high, you become a catalyst for others’ success.

On the flip side, you may find yourself alone because others are not able to match up to the kind of standards that you have set for yourself.

Don’t let anyone judge you or tell you what you can or cannot do. You are the best judge of yourself and your capabilities. Having a high standard doesn’t mean you are arrogant or snobbish, rather, it means you have an understanding of what you deserve. Simple and sweet.

Action points

Define your values and goals:

Decide what you want to change about your work situation. Determine outcomes and actions. Embrace challenges.

Develop a continuous learning mindset:

Don’t settle for mediocrity. Seek continuous improvement. Actively seek feedback from colleagues.

Practise self-discipline:

Develop a system to track your progress. Know that if it must be done, it has to be you. Be consistent, always.

Remember, Good is the enemy of great. Don’t settle for good enough.

Excerpted with permission from From Invisible to Invaluable: 100 Game-changing Strategies and Techniques to Succeed at a Workplace, Nasir Zaidi, Penguin India.