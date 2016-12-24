Title

Economical Review

The Indian economy has not overtaken the UK (but it will, soon)

The Indian press had been proudly proclaiming that its economy had shot ahead of that of its one-time coloniser.

by 
Image credit:  Prakash Singh/ AFP

Is the Indian economy now bigger than that of the United Kingdom? Despite what you may have read, the answer to that, right now, is no.

Over the past few days, the Indian press has been brimming with articles proudly proclaiming this new “fact.” The Times of India, the Indian Express and the Economic Times, among others, have hailed the milestone of India overtaking its former colonial ruler for the first time in 150 years. India’s minister of state for home affairs tweeted the story as fact. A national vice president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party retweeted the story with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as evidence of his government’s success. Not to be outdone, a whole slew of global outlets ran with it: Sputnik International, Irish Independent, the Daily Mail, the Independent.

A similar story even made it to the US-based Foreign Policy magazine. “India Overtakes Britain as the World’s Sixth-Largest Economy,” declared the headline. In all of these stories, nowhere did anyone question the basis of the “news” or where the underlying data originated – except for one paper, The Hindu. How this meme spread illustrates a failure in the most basic function of reporting: fact-checking.

Anatomy of a mistake

Here’s the anatomy of the media failure. Nearly a week ago, Forbes.com (to which I occasionally contribute opinion pieces) ran an opinion piece titled, “India’s Economy Surpasses That of Great Britain.” The author reasoned that the decline in the value of the British pound post-Brexit had reduced the size of the UK’s gross domestic product in dollars at market exchange rates to around $ 2.29 trillion. The author then provided back-of-the-envelope calculations to show that the Indian economy, assumed to be Rs 153 trillion for 2016, would be larger than the UK’s using an exchange rate of Rs 66.6 to $1, delivering a projected size of the Indian economy of $2.30 trillion.

This conclusion, which appears never to have been anything other than a rough comparison to make a point, is extremely sensitive to exchange rate fluctuation. On the actual date the Forbes.com opinion piece ran, the Rupee to dollar exchange rate was not 66.6 but rather 67.8, so the conclusion was wrong even as it was published, since India’s GDP would not be larger than the UK’s at that rate. This would have been a very easy fact to check.

Secondly, as TCA Sharad Raghavan uncovered through appropriate fact-checking, it is not entirely clear that the figure of Rs 153 trillion as the size of India’s GDP for 2016 is correct. Raghavan reports that IMF estimates from the most recent World Economic Outlook database update (as of October) for the size of the Indian economy at constant prices, and Indian government half-year statistics for 2016, would put the Indian economy between Rs 122 and 143 trillion. As importantly, these are all moving targets. No one knows what the actual effect of the November 8 demonetisation will do to the Indian economy for 2016. Signs clearly point to a dampening effect, but actual metrics are not yet available.

As far as I can tell, the Forbes.com opinion piece, with its proclamation that the Indian economy had overtaken the UK’s, morphed into a “report” in the Indian press articles. Then India’s minister of state for home tweeted one of these. Some international news outlets ran the story on the basis of the Indian minister’s tweet. Foreign Policy ran their story based on the Indian press reports. Some more international news outlets ran the story based on the Foreign Policy contribution to this fact-free meme. In this way, one thought experiment turned into an international story divorced from any firm basis in fact.

Silver lining

Kudos go to two media outlets that did their jobs. Two days ago I was contacted by Peter Holley of the Washington Post. He sought to fact-check the “India overtakes the UK” claim. Neither of us could identify any underlying data beyond the Forbes.com opinion piece. Holley concluded that the proclamation could not be verified, so dropped the story. Today I was heartened to read Sharad Raghavan’s fine reporting in The Hindu, in which he dug into this claim further through Indian ministry of statistics data and interviews with economic analysts. The Hindu’s story ran as a “Reality Check.” This is the job of reporting: to check claims, dig a little deeper, and look for truth.

Now, I understand why the story caught fire. There’s a just-rewards aspect to the notion that the once-colonised India has overtaken the once-colonial power. And that is going to happen, very soon, just based on differential growth rates. The standard IMF estimate sees this taking place in 2020; who knows, it could happen sooner. As I argue in my forthcoming book, Our Time Has Come: How India is Making Its Place in the World, the Indian economy has grown much larger than many people realise or acknowledge, and it still has terrific headroom for further growth.

At market exchange rates, India is already the world’s seventh-largest economy, ahead of Canada, Brazil, and Italy. (Russia isn’t even in the top 10.) In purchasing power parity terms, India became the world’s third-largest economy in 2011, behind the United States and China. So India is a major global economic force and appears poised to grow even further into that role.

But as of today, the Indian economy hasn’t overtaken the UK’s. Sorry, Indian media, you will have to wait a bit longer for that.

The Indian Economy Has Not Overtaken the UK (But It Will, Soon) was first published on the site of the by the Council on Foreign Relation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

