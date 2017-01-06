Heavy snowfall in Kashmir over the last few days has affected routine life in the Valley, including air services and road movement. The arterial Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, which connects Kashmir to the rest of the country, has been snowed under since Friday; flight operations from the Srinagar International Airport have been affected; electric supply has snapped in several places.

But the tourists at the ski resorts in Gulmarg and Pahalgam are clearly delighted to be able to capture snowflakes on their cameras and share their images through their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

I added a video to a @YouTube playlist https://t.co/f21KfMogmE Kashmir First snow 2017 — Majid wani (@Mjwani) January 7, 2017

#Snowfall #kashmir #Sheen #winter #kids #snow A photo posted by Shahid (@bhatshahid74) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

The region where the popular ski resort in Gulmarg is located has received four feet of snow in two days – all the better for skiing, snow boarding, and hopping on sledges and cable car rides.

Tourists enjoy snow sledging at world famous ski resort in #Gulmarg#Kashmir #sledging #winter #JKTourism#gettyimages#worldtravelpics#instagood#natgeo#earth#digitalart#worldtravel#wanderlust#vsco#dawndotcom#saintselection#travelphotography#reportageSportlight#lensculture#artofvisuals#iroPakistan#etribune#Delhi#Mumbai#Himalayan#Kashmirpp 📷©@ksuheem A photo posted by Jammu & Kashmir (@kashmir_lovers) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

Some images showcase the sheer volume of snow, others the beauty of the blanketed landscape of Kashmir, arguably one of the most beautiful places in the country.

The strong grows in solitude, where the weak withers away. - Gibran. #kashmir#Kashmirpp #gettyimages#visualsoflife#worldtravelpics#magnumphotos#instagood#natgeo#earth#digitalart#worldtraveler#traveltodaytv#worldtravel#instalike#bestofinstagram#wanderlust#vsco#dawndotcom#saintselection#travelphotography#vscogood#agameoftones#traveldiary##travelgram#reportageSportlight#lensculture#artofvisuals#iroPakistan#etribune 📷©@_about.blank A photo posted by Jammu & Kashmir (@kashmir_lovers) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Siblings-Downtown'17 Photo by :- @azaanshah.15 #dailylifekashmir#kashmir#snow#monocrome#blackandwhite A photo posted by Dailylife Kashmir (@dailylifekashmir) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:29am PST

Drone view of snow-clad Kashmir Valley (Srinagar) pic.twitter.com/Z7frFMdyv6 — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) January 8, 2017