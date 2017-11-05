The Naga question

The prospects of a final settlement of the Naga issue has stirred the political pot in Manipur

The Naga People’s Front, in government in both Manipur and Nagaland, finds itself under attack on two fronts.

by 
Reuters

With reports that a final settlement of the Naga question may be round the corner, as talks between the government and Naga rebel groups enter a crucial stage, there is increasing concern in the states of Manipur and Assam that their boundaries may be changed. In Manipur, this has created political ripples and the Naga People’s Front, which has four seats in the state government, finds itself in a bind.

Controversy first broke out when news spread that the Naga People’s Front had skipped an all-party meeting on October 29 called by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh to discuss the Naga framework’s possible impact on Manipur. Former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh of the Congress held a press conference soon after where he he attacked the Naga party.

“The all-party meet was intended to strengthen the BJP-led government’s stand in protecting Manipur’s integrity but NPF strayed at this crucial time”, he reportedly said, adding that the absence of the Naga lawmakers suggested a possible rift between them and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

None of the four legislators from the party had been present, confirmed several of those who attended the meeting. But there was, in fact, a representative of the Naga People’s Front in the meeting: Manipur unit president Awangbow Newmai. “Everyone wants to create a communal issue by creating a hill-valley divide in Manipur,” said Newmai. “But [our] only hope and desire is that there is a solution to the Naga issue soon, which is acceptable to everyone.”

‘Greater Nagaland’

Manipur’s anxieties about its boundaries can be traced back to the map of Nagalim, or Greater Nagaland, the imagined homeland for which Naga rebel groups have been fightig for decades. Apart from Nagaland, it encompasses “all contiguous Naga-inhabited areas” in Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as Myanmar across the border.

The government interlocutor, RN Ravi, has maintained that the settlement won’t alter the maps of any of these states. But the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah), the main Naga group in talks with government, has insisted that territorial integration of Naga areas will be part of the settlement.

In Manipur, the stakes are particularly high. The envisioned territory of Nagalim comprises a significant chunk of the state’s hill districts. It is also home to a large Naga population.

What makes matters even more complex is the fact that the Naga People’s Front, a Naga-centric party, is also a coalition partner in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Manipur government. In the Assembly elections held earlier this year, the BJP won fewer seats than the Congress but managed to cobble together a majority with regional parties. In Nagaland, which is slated to go polls early next year, the Naga People’s Front is the senior partner in the coalition government of which the BJP is also a constituent.

The minutes of the all-party meeting in Manipur, which Scroll.in has seen, state that a resolution has been adopted by “all political parties present” to pursue the government of India to “preserve and protect the oneness of Manipur at any circumstances.”

The parties also resolved to form a sub-committee to draft a “comprehensive memorandum” to submit to the prime minister. M Asnikumar, the vice president of the BJP’s Manipur unit, who attended the meeting, claimed that all the resolutions were unanimously adopted without any objection from anyone, including the Naga People’s Front leader. “It is only the Congress which is creating confusion,” he claimed.

A threat to the ‘elected members’

But the Naga party finds itself under attack on two fronts. The United Naga Council, a conglomerate of Naga groups in Manipur, has issued a statement warning “elected members” from the Naga community that anyone working against the “collective history of the Nagas” would invite consequences.

It was evidently directed at the Naga People’s Front – the only Naga party in Manipur that sends any elected members to the state assembly. “We are closely observing the unfolding development in Manipur currently,” read the statement. “We will respond befittingly to all those elements and factors who/which are hurdles to the Naga peace process.”

K Leishiyo, one of the four Naga People’s Front legislators in Manipur, said that he would never go against the interest of his community. “I represent the Nagas,” he said. “I have to look after the interests of my voters who are all Nagas, just like people who represent the Meitei community in the [Imphal] valley would obviously look after their interests.”

Leishiyo insisted that there was no disagreement within the government, adding that it was “Ibobi’s game plan to destabilise the government”. The lawmaker, however, refused to comment on the contentious issue of territorial integration. He said “The settlement is between the NSCN (IM) and the government of India. We are not part of the negotiation process. So, at this point, I can’t say anything on integration.”

Gaidon Kamei, president of the United Naga Council, seemed to have taken a step back from his organisation’s stern warning to the Naga People’s Front. He said that his organisation supported the Naga People’s Front because of a “commonality in political ideology”.

“We have sent them to the Assembly to represent the Nagas and mandated them to fight for our cause,” he contended. “So, if they are advocating our cause in any meeting, there is no problem. We are just asking the elected members to not take any kind of decision that is going to be detrimental to the Nagas.”

A rift within its ranks

Meanwhile, as the Naga People’s Front in Manipur tries to tread a delicate balance, it must also contend with a split within its ranks. In Nagaland, two factions of the party have been locked in battle this year.

In February, protests against women’s reservations in urban local body polls had forced the incumbent chief minister, TR Zeliang, to resign. He was replaced by Shurozelie Liezietsu. Within months, Liezietsu was forced to vacate the post to make room for Zeliang again. Now, while the Zeliang faction holds power in the government, the Liezietsu faction claims to be the only group that truly represents the party.

This rift has now reached the party in Manipur, leading to a division in the state branch of the party. The two blocs have issued contradictory statements about the all-party meeting in Manipur. The Liezietsu faction insists that no one from the party attended the meeting. Newmai, it said, has been suspended by the high command of the party and should not be treated as an official representative.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.