Fantasy literature

How Mughal history inspired an American professor to weave a fantasy world that rivals Tolkien’s

Tekumel began as a complex role-playing game, and then turned into books.

by 

Professor MAR Barker, creator of an elaborate fantasy world based on early modern South Asia, died five years ago. Today his novels, long out of print, are finding a new generation of readers online. Barker’s world of Tekumel offers a fascinating contrast to more famous fantasy environments based in Europe.

Instead of spells composed of garbled Latin, creatures based on Germanic myth, and virtuous white humans under attack from dark threatening monsters, Tekumel is filled with sensuous and cruel gods, bloody intrigues among imperial heirs, and scholar-monks with advanced degrees in ancient languages. Kept alive by a devoted group of enthusiasts, Tekumel may be poised for a comeback in a new era of global, diverse fantasy writing.

Born in Northwestern United States as Philip Barker in 1929, Barker converted to Islam in early 1951 while travelling through India as student, changing his name to Muhammad Abd-al-Rahman Barker. While in India, Barker not only mastered several South Asian languages, but also developed a lifelong passion for the culture of the Mughal Empire. Indeed, he claimed it was the sight of the Taj Mahal that had first stirred his religious conversion.

After completing his PhD at Berkeley, he became a professor at McGill University’s Institute of Islamic Studies, and then head of the South Asia Studies department of the University of Minnesota. During the 1960s he published numerous works on Urdu and Baluchi, but it seems that once he had tenure Barker was free to pursue his real interests: playing games and writing novels.

MAR Barker
MAR Barker

Shortly after arriving at Minnesota in 1972, Barker began hosting regular role-playing game sessions in his house, taking part in a burgeoning underground culture from which Gary Gygax’s Dungeons and Dragons would emerge in 1974. Acting as game master, Barker supplied backstories and contexts for players as they pursued treasures and fought monsters. He drew on his scholarly expertise and passion for languages to develop an increasingly elaborate world, which he called Tekumel.

After commercially releasing several versions of his game in the 1970s, Barker published a series of novels to explore Tekumel’s culture and history. The first of these, The Man of Gold, originally appeared in 1984. Today it has been released as an ebook by the Tekumel Foundation, which preserves Barker’s legacy and continues to update his role-playing games.

Much like the Mughals

Barker’s passion drove him to make a fantasy world of almost unthinkable complexity, but its broad outline is simple enough: Tekumel was meant to be the opposite of the cliché worlds of elves, dwarves and orcs imagined by JRR Tolkein and his many imitators. Tekumel exists in a “pocket dimension” outside of known space and time. The history of its civilisations extends back over twenty thousand years, far longer than those of Earth. While Tekumel is filled with many different intelligent species, and several powerful human kingdoms, the focus of Barker’s universe is the empire of Tsolyanu, a place that has much in common with the Mughal Empire.

Whereas the Mughal emperors sat on the famous jewelled peacock throne, those of Tsolyanu sit on a “petal throne”. Political life in Tsolyanu is organised around succession to this lofty seat: the death of the reigning emperor opens a fight to the death among his sons, recalling the struggles between Mughal heirs like Dara Shikoh and Aurengzeb. Society in Tsolyanu is divided into clans, which have distinct ranks in a broader hierarchy, particular occupations and specialties, and privileged relationships with one deity from a larger pantheon. These gods, male and female, appear in a variety of avatars and the inhabitants of Tsolyanu take religious diversity as a matter of course. Those who insist there is only one god, however, are punished as dangerous heretics. Likewise, the small number of people with fair skin or blue eyes are shunned, said to be cursed by the gods.

Unlikely hero

Barker inverted the clichés of fantasy literature by building a world far removed from medieval Europe. He likewise gave The Man of Gold a surprising hero who resembled an Orientalist professor more than a valiant swordsman or wizard. The story’s protagonist is Hársan, a young monk who has just completed his thesis on the language of an ancient civilisation lost in the remote history of Tekumel. After coming into possession of a piece of a powerful artefact sought after by all sides of the latest succession crisis, only his linguistic and historical expertise can help him discover the other pieces while keeping them out of the wrong hands. Hársan, in other words, is what Harry Potter might have been if he had studied philology instead of potions.

Barker’s academic background gave his stories a unique flavour, but also gave his prose a heavy, cumbersome character. His narrative is neither racing nor enticing. His chapters are often structured like a round of one of his games, with a narrator drawing characters through a dungeon filled with predictable surprises. Barker is at his best, however, when he is putting into the mouths of his characters aphorisms of his own invention (“My skull is a pot in which other men’s ideas may be boiled”), providing lush descriptions of locations, or sketching characters (a diplomat, for instance, is noted as “selected for his willingness to endure the irrationalities of other nations”). The scope of Barker’s imagination, however, makes The Man of Gold well worth reading: fans of fantasy will find a new kind of world far different from those of blockbuster epics, but filled with familiar echoes of Mughal history.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.