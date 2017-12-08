India Online

With its India-first approach, Google is wooing the common man

The internet search giant made a slew of announcements targeting Indian users on December 5.

by 
Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai addresses a press conference. | Chandan Khanna/AFP

Google wants to be the go-to service for the next billion internet users in India.

On December 5, the internet search giant made a slew of “India first” announcements – some new, some revamped. This included incorporating lighter versions of its signature apps as well as freshly minted ones, additional features on its payments app, and specialised navigation assistance for motorcyclists on Maps, among others.

The technology behemoth hopes these will “help more people discover how the internet can make life easier and more convenient”, Caesar Sengupta, vice-president of the company’s Next Billion Users initiative, said. The announcements were made at the third edition of Google for India, the company’s flagship annual event in the country.

“We’ll stay focused until every single Indian is connected,” Rajan Anandan, Google’s vice-president for South Asia and India, said. Despite being the world’s second-largest internet market, India has around 900 million people who do not have access to the net.

Here is everything Google said at Google for India:

Google India in numbers

The largest subsidiary of American conglomerate Alphabet, headed by India-born chief executive officer Sundar Pichai, Google has an impressive number of users for its several services in the country, as per the updates it shared on December 5:

  • YouTube: Launched in India in 2006, Google’s video streaming service now has 225 million mobile viewers monthly in the country.
  • Google Play: Indians account for the maximum activity on the Android operating system’s official app store with up to 1 billion app downloads every month.
  • Google Stations: The company is now providing free wi-fi to 7.5 million monthly active users at 227 railway stations in India – that is more than half of its goal of creating hot-spots at 400 stations by 2018. Google will add 22 more stations by the end of December.
  • Local push: Nearly a third of the search queries in India are now done by voice, and Hindi voice-search queries are growing at over 400% year-on-year.
  • Tez App: Within 10 weeks of its launch, digital payments service Tez clocked up close to 12 million active users and carried out 140 million transactions. The app accounted for over 70% of the transactions through the government-backed Unified Payments Interface. (However, this momentum could be short-lived since the Reserve Bank of India is set to allow interoperability for all e-wallet players.)

Go for Google

Google, like other internet players, has been trying to launch lighter versions of its products, so that they work well on India’s slow internet speeds and on low-end smartphones. To make deeper inroads, it has launched:

  • Android Oreo Go: The light version of Google’s latest operating system is designed for entry-level phones. Devices that run on Oreo Go will have low-bandwidth versions of pre-installed apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Assistant. These apps will take up less space in the handsets and load 15% faster compared to their full-fledged versions. The India launch of Oreo Go comes more than six months after it was first unveiled at Google I/O 2017, its annual developer festival hosted in Mountain View, California.
  • Google Go: This app will serve as a “Getting Started” manual for those new to the internet, letting them explore by tapping on guiding bubbles instead of typing. Users will see the latest trending queries and could easily toggle to read the answers in another language. Downloading Google Go takes less than 5MB – less than even some MP3 files – and search results are optimised to save up to 40% of data.
  • Files Go: To free up phone space, this app suggests files to delete – duplicate photos, low-resolution videos, or unused apps, for instance. It also allows for offline file sharing. Reminiscent of Apple’s AirDrop feature, two users who are near each other can send files back and forth as long as they both have Files Go installed.

Payments play

In September, Google entered India’s already crowded e-transactions space with its app Tez. Until now, the service was used for peer-to-peer transactions and payments to merchants.

At the December 5 event, Google announced that Tez will start facilitating bill payments, much like its competitor Paytm already does. “More than 70 billers will be supported, including utilities and direct-to-home service providers,” Sengupta said. Among the billers included are Tata Power, MTNL, and DishTV, as well as national and state utility providers for electricity, water, and gas.

Maps for bikers

Recognising India’s status as the world’s largest two-wheeler market, Google Maps will now have a special feature: the two-wheeler mode.

“… the navigation needs of these millions of riders are different from automobile drivers,” said Martha Welsh, the director of Google Maps. “Two-wheeler mode in Maps gives routes that use shortcuts not accessible to cars. It also provides customised traffic and arrival time estimations.”

Powering Jio

Google Assistant, which has thus far run only on smartphones, will be available on a feature phone for the first time.

Google has created a special version of its virtual assistant for Reliance Jio’s “fully refundable” Rs 1,500 4G-enabled handsets. Assistant will be available on JioPhone in Hindi and English. “[It] can help make phone calls, text, play music and videos, navigate and search the internet and access other apps,” Gummi Hafsteinsson, Google’s product management director, said. Led by India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, Jio was launched in September 2016 promising free data during the initial promotional period. At the end of this period, it would offer the world’s cheapest internet data at Rs 50 ($0.7) per gigabyte. Jio’s subscriber base is now 130 million-strong.

Google’s Assistant is the second such feature on the JioPhone, which already has its own assistant, HelloJio. But we are guessing Google’s will be better.

This article first appeared on Quartz

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Uninterrupted power supply during natural disasters can be a reality

The right material can protect electricity poles from getting damaged even during natural disasters.

Shutterstock

According to a UN report, natural disasters in the last decade have occurred almost twice as often compared to two decades ago, with Asia being the hardest hit. The report reveals that the number of such events had gone up 14% annually between 2005 and 2015 compared to the period 1995-2014. Such findings have driven countries like UK and USA to accelerate their resilience building measures. ‘Resilience’ implies preparedness and having a robust coping mechanism to deal with the damage wrought by hurricanes, earthquakes, floods and other violent natural events. The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) has even launched a campaign called Making Cities Resilient which suggests, among other things, increasing the resilience of infrastructure for crucial services including electrical power, transport, healthcare and telecommunications.

India’s vulnerability to natural disasters

The UN report lists India as third among the countries hit by the highest number of weather related disasters in the past decade. The Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in its Annual Disaster Review for 2014 also listed India among the five countries most frequently hit by natural disasters.

According to the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project, almost 5,700 kilometers of India’s 7,500 kilometers of coastline are highly vulnerable to the impact of tropical cyclones and related meteorological hazards. Research by Verisk Maplecroft also shows that 82% of the population in India are exposed to natural hazards, compared with 50% of the population in China.

What is also disturbing is the increased vulnerability of populous Indian cities to the effects of these natural disasters, caused by growing population density, haphazard construction activities and inadequate preparedness. The recent Mumbai floods which crippled the city in August 2017, for example, were exacerbated by the city’s out-of-date drainage system and unbridled construction over the city’s natural nullahs, which otherwise could have effectively drained excess water. A report on World Disasters by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), lists Mumbai among the 10 most vulnerable cities in terms of floods and earthquakes. A survey shows that, on an average, 21 Indian cities scored between 2.5 to 4 points out of 10 on governance parameters that measure preparedness for disasters.

Regions like the North East in India are particularly susceptible to natural disturbances like earthquakes, floods and landslides. According to the National Flood Commission, Assam, for example, accounts for 9.4% of the total flood prone area in the country. The commission estimated that due to floods, Assam suffered a loss of Rs, 3,100 crores in the past five decades. The whole of Brahmaputra Valley in Assam is in fact considered one of the most hazard prone regions in the country, with more than 40% of its land (3.2 million hectares) being susceptible to flood damage.

All these point to the need for resilience building measures, particularly to protect crucial infrastructure like electrical power – one of the first casualties during a natural disaster. For example, when Hurricane Sandy struck the US East Coast in 2012, about 2,427 utility poles were toppled or broken, reportedly shutting off power to more than 8.5 million households. Back home, when Cyclone Wardah hit Chennai in December 2015, power supply was disrupted in the city and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Reports said thousands of concrete poles just collapsed and reportedly 32,000 poles had to be replaced in the three districts. Government officials were even quoted as saying that the estimated loss from uprooted poles alone was about Rs 65 crore. Inability of electricity poles (also called utility poles) to withstand strong winds contributes significantly to the disruption of power supply during such natural occurrences.

So how can critical infrastructure like electricity poles be saved during a disaster like a cyclone? One way could be to use better-suited material.

Ensuring power supply during natural contingencies

When typhoon Rammasun hit Guangdong in China, more than 70,000 concrete and metal poles collapsed. Earlier, in the aftermath of the massive Chuetsu earthquake in Japan in 2004, about 3,400 utility poles supporting communication cables were broken or toppled.

A post-event assessment revealed that many of the damaged poles were concrete. Concrete poles are comparatively difficult to repair or replace because of their weight and dependence on heavy machinery to install them. Besides, concrete has low tensile strength and often requires the use of materials like steel for reinforcement. When moisture seeps in through cracks in the concrete, the steel reinforcement rusts leading to further deterioration of the concrete pole.

There have been other instances of concrete and metal poles being completely destroyed by natural forces. In tornadoes that ripped through Florida in the late 90s for example, even 100-foot spun concrete transmission poles tested to withstand 250 mph winds, toppled. Ice storms such as the 1998 North American Ice Storm caused over a 1,000 steel towers to collapse under the accumulated weight of the ice. Some of these incidents led to the continued use of wood as a preferred material for utility poles. But environmental concerns emerged due to the use of certain chemicals for treatment of the wooden poles. Additionally, wooden poles are also vulnerable to natural disasters - in the earlier mentioned ice storm, over 30,000 wooden poles were found to have collapsed in addition to the steel ones. In the last few years, research has been conducted into the use of various other materials for utility poles even as wood, steel and concrete remained popular choices. But while all of them have their advantages, they also come with distinct disadvantages.

Concrete, for example, is strong, fire resistant and termite/rot proof, but has as previously mentioned, other disadvantages. Galvanized steel offers similar advantages as concrete, while also being lighter. However, it is also expensive, energy intensive to make, and hazardous since it conducts electricity. Wood, traditionally a popular material for utility poles, is also prone to decay and termite attacks, besides having low resistance to fire when unprotected.

All these factors have led to the development of new materials such as fibre reinforced polymer (FRP), which have proved to offer durability even during high intensity typhoons. For example, in the Rammasun typhoon mentioned earlier, a group of FRP utility poles were found to stand firm even when exposed to strong winds. These poles are made of a special kind of high-strength, high-flexibility polyurethane (PU) composite material called ‘Elastolit®’ developed by BASF. The poles have a strength that is easily 10 times greater than their weight and are only 250 kg, making them easy to transport and install them virtually anywhere. They are more durable and resilient than concrete poles, can withstand severe weather conditions and can also be optimized for specific conditions.

As in the case of Guangdong in China, replacing concrete poles with these FRP poles in areas facing high exposure to natural disasters in India has the potential to reduce the disruption caused to power supply during such events. To know more about BASF’s initiatives in this regard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.