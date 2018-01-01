Song for the New Year: ‘Mitwa’ is a rousing call to rise to the challenge

Mitwa
Composed by AR Rahman, vocals by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik
This song encourages people facing seemingly insurmountable odds to rise to meet the challenge. It depicts one of the most crucial turning points of the movie, Lagaan (2001), when the protagonist, Bhuvan, wins the trust of his fellow villagers by motivating them to fight for their right to a better future. He sings,
“Oh mitwa, tujhko kya darr hai re,
Oh Friend, why do you fear?
Yeh dharti apni hai, apna ambar hai re.
This land is ours, and so is the sky.”
I was just seven years old when Lagaan was released. I doubt I understood Mitwa’s lyrics completely, but AR Rahman’s uplifting score had me begging my parents to play the track on repeat as I endeavoured to imitate Aamir Khan’s dance moves. Now, every time I hear the song, I am filled with positive energy and the hope that with perseverance, any obstacle can be overcome.
“Bhale Kitne Lambe Ho Raste, Ho
No matter how long the road is,
Thake Na Tera Yeh Tan, Ho
May you never get tired.”