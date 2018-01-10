Through the Looking-Glass

The Readers’ Editor writes: Why it is important for newsrooms to have diverse editorial teams

This will help publications, including Scroll.in, regularly cover issues relating to minorities of all kinds.

by 
Mota Samadhiyala residents welcoming protesters from the bike rally into the village. | Aarefa Johari

It is a commonplace observation that the media struggles to understand and report on minority groups. This is not unique to India; it is so the world over. Editors, reporters and opinion writers rarely have an awareness of what is happening among the lives of minorities, economic, social and religious. The absence of diversity in the newsrooms makes its own contribution to this inadequate understanding.

Bread and butter reporting covers “the middle”, which is usually also the majority. Publications cover minorities only when there is a crisis event.

This has been in some evidence in the reporting of the violence against Dalits and then the Dalit anger in Maharashtra over the past 10 days. Reporters in all outlets struggled to make sense of it. At times prejudices and agendas came to the surface. (There was prejudice expressed in homes, offices and on social media. Fortunately, there was the occasional reporting and comment on this as well.) In this case, both the events and the larger issues involved were themselves complex, making it difficult to give readers and viewers a comprehensive view with all the nuance.

As is usual in these times, such subtleties did not bother the more widely watched among the English news channels. Their usual prejudices were strengthened by their constant need to protect the ruling dispensations in Maharashtra and the Centre, and they used these prejudices to target their new object of dislike: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani.

Scroll.in did do a decent job in all respects, though on one or two occasions it seemed to struggle to be on top of a rapidly unfolding set of events.

The Bhima Koregaon news story

In one of the earliest reports on the evening of January 1, a brief story by a reporter of Scroll.in spoke of “people with saffron flags” attacking Dalit visitors to the memorial at Bhima Koregaon near Pune that commemorates the British-Peshwa battle of 1818, which Dalits see as marking Mahar resistance to Peshwa rule.

The follow-up stories on Scroll on the morning of January 3 were of two kinds. One brief story reported the anger of Dalits from Mumbai who had been to Bhima Koregaon on January 1 and who had been attacked on the road on their way back. The second story was a longer one and a report from the ground. The main part of this report from Bhima Koregaon had extensive interviews with people from the village (essentially Marathas) who complained of being subject to violence by the Dalits visiting the memorial, though they said they had traditionally welcomed their annual visitors.

Readers who depended only on Scroll.in for their information would have been confused with these stories. What was the violence then about and what was the background?

It was only in the latter and shorter part of the ground report that there was mention of violence that had taken place earlier in the village of Wadu Budruk, a village a few kilometres to the west of Bhima Koregaon, where the samadhi or tomb of a Mahar icon from medieval India had been vandalised. This violence had set the stage for the subsequent violence. Towards the end, the report also spoke of the hand of upper caste Hindutva groups – not Marathas – whipping up anger and then attacking the Dalits.

The complexities of the crisscrossing tensions were explained in an insightful article that was published later on January 3. The opinion piece tried to put everything together, the Dalit anger, the Maratha assertion of recent years and the rise to power of a tiny crust of RSS/Brahmin ideologues. The local violence in Bhima Koregaon remained explained, but with this piece the readers would have had a better idea of the many axes of conflict in Maharashtra, the new targeting of Dalits and the efforts to build an alliance between the Marathas and Dalits.

Over the next two days, a new set of events and issues cropped up for reporting and analysis. As Dalits called for a shutdown in Maharashtra, which was most effective in Mumbai, Scroll.in published a couple of articles speaking of and explaining Dalit anger in the city, that it was not “just” about a battle fought 200 years ago but about experiencing continuing discrimination and now being subject to new aggression by a ruling Brahmin (“Peshwai”) class.

These stories (this one and this one) were necessary for when the hartals proved effective in many parts of the city, the prejudices and ignorance of upper caste and upper class Mumbaikars came to the fore on social media, and of course on TV. The Scroll.in reports did a good job of giving a voice to the protestors.

Minority issues

An article that I found particularly relevant was the one that dissected five sets of prejudices and myths about Bhima Koregaon, Dalit oppression, protests and hartals. These are prejudices that many upper caste upper class urban Indians hold and such critiques are useful. (The Letters column soon after the violence against Dalits was a good illustration of the views of members of the dominant groups).

There was also an article with links to seven interesting pieces put out by other publications. This is something that Scroll.in does every day on the day’s events. It also does so when there are major events. This is unusual for a publication since most media houses think only what they publish is worth reading. They only need to acknowledge the articles put out by others when a follow-up is needed. Everything else must be mediocre.

As the week progressed, Scroll.in published a number of reports and analyses, all of which enriched our understanding of what was going on. Still, it would seem that the publication must as a matter of routine regularly cover issues relating to minorities of all kinds. That may be the only way to develop a deeper understanding of the lives of minorities. A very diverse editorial team would be an important pre-condition for such an outcome.

At a time when members of the ruling groups tell us that “homogeneity is inherent to most of our cultural traditions”, it has never been more important to have regular in-depth coverage of minority issues.

The Readers Editor can be contacted at readerseditor@scroll.in.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Transforming patient care by managing talent better

Active leadership roles by physicians, innovative human resource strategies and a strong organizational culture can bridge the talent gap in healthcare.

Shutterstock

Attracting and retaining talent is a challenge for many industries – however for the healthcare industry, the problem is compounded by acute shortage of skilled professionals. India has a ratio of 0.7 doctors and 1.5 nurses per 1,000 people as against the WHO ideal average of 2.5 each of doctors and nurses per 1,000 people. This reflects the immense human resource challenge in the Indian healthcare industry.

So, what can hospitals do to retain and groom the existing talent? How can a clear leadership vision motivate healthcare professionals to perform better? These were among the questions addressed at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. The panel focused on three key aspects: leadership, talent retention and organisational culture.

Role of leadership

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School, spoke at length about the role of strong leadership in human resource and talent management. He began by defining the role of a leader. In this video, Dr. Pearl describes a leader as someone who motivates others by setting a strong vision.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, for a leader to craft such a vision and motivate others to work towards it, he or she would require certain qualities. These include empathy, good communication and ability to make quick decisions, stay calm under stress, multitask, and take responsibility - qualities that physicians typically possess by virtue of their profession. He thus urged doctors and physicians to play a greater role in leading their institutions.

His view is supported by research - a report in a Harvard Business Review says that physician-run hospitals scored 25% higher in quality rankings across geographies over hospitals run by professionals from non-medical backgrounds.

Dr. Pearl says, a leader who is also a physician is in a better position to set benchmarks for other professionals. Setting benchmarks would also mean setting an example for organizational behavior, culture and thought process. Many studies have examined the influence of a leader on his organization’s culture. This is expressed well by Dr Larry Senn’s concept ‘Shadow of the leader’ which emphasizes that the kind of ‘shadow’ a leader casts across the organization impacts how the employees think, behave and work. Thus, it is all the more important for physicians to get involved in hospital leadership.

Managing and retaining talent

One of the key responsibilities of leadership is to also manage and retain good talent. According to Dr. Pearl, one way of optimizing talent is by making efficient use of human resources.

A study by Tuck’s Centre for Global Leadership of nine Indian hospitals reiterates this. It shows that the strategy of ‘task shifting’ or the transfer of routine tasks to lower-skilled workers left specialists free to handle more complicated procedures. The result – more productive doctors performing five to six surgeries per hour.

Attracting and retaining talent was also a major topic of discussion in the panel discussion on ‘Transforming the talent ecosystem’ at the HLS summit. Some of the panelists believed that exposing professionals to areas that go beyond their core skills, such as strategy and analytics, could play a significant role in retaining talent. This would ensure constant opportunities for learning and growth and also answer the hospitals’ growing need for professionals from management backgrounds.

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Group Director – Columbia Asia pointed out that hospitals need to look at people with soft skills such as empathy, ability to listen well, etc. So, while hospitals expand their recruitment pool and look to other industries for recruiting people, they should also train their existing staff in these skills.

Play

The NYC Health + Hospitals in the U.S, a winner of the ‘Training Top 125’ 2017, is an example of how effective employee training can help achieve corporate goals. Its training programs span a range of skills - from medical simulations to language interpretation, leadership development and managing public health threats, thus giving its employees the opportunity to learn and grow within and outside their disciplines.

Reaching out to premier medical institutes in various ways also helps attract and retain talented professionals. Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, has emerged to be an attractive employer due its credibility in the medical research space. Their Department of Research aims to facilitate high quality, patient centric research and promotes laboratory based investigations across various disciplines, also assisting clinicians in pursuing projects.

Organizational culture and progressive HR policies

Rajit Mehta, CEO, Max Healthcare, also talked about the importance of having a conducive organizational culture that keeps the workforce together and motivates them to perform better. Every aspect of the organizational functioning reflects its culture – whether it’s staff behavior or communication – and culture stems from alignment with a strong leadership vision.

Organizational culture is also about incentivizing the workforce through performance rewards and employee-friendly HR policies. For example, at a popular healthcare facility in the US, all the 3,600 employees are actively encouraged to stay fit – they can buy fresh fruits and vegetables while at work, get healthy cooking tips from demonstrations in the office kitchen and enjoy free massages at their office chairs.

A report also talks about how some hospitals in the US inducted their employees into therapeutic activities like knitting, meditation etc., as part of their efforts to help them cope with stress. Some hospitals also have designated areas with amenities for staff members to relax and recoup.

Back home, Sir Gangaram Hospital recently helped its employees during the cash-crunched phase following demonetization by distributing currency notes to all. Such initiatives help establish trust and goodwill among the workforce.

Fostering a good culture is crucial for employee engagement. An engaged employee is one who is committed to the organisation’s goals and values and is motivated to give his or her best to the organisation’s success. Employee engagement has direct impact on hospital system health outcomes. According to a review of engagement and clinical outcomes at the National Health Service (NHS) in England, for every 10% increase in engagement there was a reduction in MRSA, a life-threatening skin infection, by .057 cases per 10,000 bed days. Additionally, a one standard deviation improvement in engagement reduced mortality by 2.4 percentage points.

It is however tough to gauge employee engagement and implement policies to improve it. As per an HRsoft study, more than 90% of managers or CEOs believe an engagement strategy is important for the organisation’s success but only 30% actually have one. The infographic below provides a useful starting point for managers to develop a strategy of their own.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services. Additionally, in more than 25 countries Abbott is recognized as a leading employer in country and a great place to work.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.