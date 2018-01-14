Why InMobi’s acquisition of an American tech company is a big deal for India’s startup ecosystem

A young technology company from India has acquired a startup in the United States.
On January 10, Bengaluru-based mobile ads firm InMobi said it is buying California-based startup AerServ for $90 million in a stock-and-cash deal. AerServ helps mobile publishers increase revenue through its online platform where they can manage several ad networks at the same time.
The acquisition is significant for the Indian startup ecosystem, which has not seen many young companies chase inorganic growth outside the country. This is the Softbank-backed InMobi’s fifth and biggest acquisition till date and comes at a time when it is struggling with lower-than-expected revenue growth.
“Their key offering is very specifically header bidding [real-time auction of ad space by publishers] in the app space,” said Abhay Singhal, co-founder and chief revenue officer at InMobi. “The second offering is very strong video solutions, and video is the highest-growing format worldwide today.”
After this acquisition, InMobi’s video ads and programmatic ads [buying ads through machines as opposed to human negotiations] businesses will account for 35% of the firm’s total revenue. That’s important because two-thirds of the world’s digital display advertising is expected to be traded programmatically by 2019, climbing up from $57.5 billion in 2017 to $84.9 billion. And within the next four years, InMobi is aiming to earn at least half a billion dollars in revenue, riding on AerServ’s platform.
Video is another opportunity that has InMobi all charged up. “Look at the overall OTT [over the top services] space, connected TV space,” Singhal said. “It feels like 2009-10 of the app economy. When it was coming up, people didn’t understand how it would work, but look at it today.” OTT allows content providers to bypass cable or television service providers and sell content directly to consumers. In India, the OTT video content market is currently valued at $280 million, with nearly 100 million subscribers.
Need for growth
Founded in 2007 by four alumni of the Indian Institutes of Technology —Naveen Tewari, Mohit Saxena, Abhay Singhal, and Amit Gupta—InMobi is far off the $1 billion revenue mark that its CEO Tewari had set back in 2011. Tewari had expected to reach that target by 2014.
Perhaps that’s why InMobi chose profit-making AerServ over the other firms it evaluated. “Not many companies have been able to scale because their tech becomes very expensive,” Singhal said. The acquisition is also in line with InMobi’s pivot away from nurturing tech talent in just Bengaluru, the cheapest destination for software engineers. Over the last year, InMobi has worked to house critical tech functions in North America.
“Our core data science functions already run out of North America,” Singhal said. After absorbing the 70 employees of AerServ, InMobi’s total headcount in North America will more than double to 150. Its products will be merged with InMobi, though its tech team will continue to work out of its Los Angeles office.
In any case, AerServ is not the last item on InMobi’s shopping list. “The overall ad-tech ecosystem is consolidating, so now is the right time to be in the market,” said Singhal.
Transforming patient care by managing talent better
Active leadership roles by physicians, innovative human resource strategies and a strong organizational culture can bridge the talent gap in healthcare.
Attracting and retaining talent is a challenge for many industries – however for the healthcare industry, the problem is compounded by acute shortage of skilled professionals. India has a ratio of 0.7 doctors and 1.5 nurses per 1,000 people as against the WHO ideal average of 2.5 each of doctors and nurses per 1,000 people. This reflects the immense human resource challenge in the Indian healthcare industry.
So, what can hospitals do to retain and groom the existing talent? How can a clear leadership vision motivate healthcare professionals to perform better? These were among the questions addressed at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. The panel focused on three key aspects: leadership, talent retention and organisational culture.
Role of leadership
Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School, spoke at length about the role of strong leadership in human resource and talent management. He began by defining the role of a leader. In this video, Dr. Pearl describes a leader as someone who motivates others by setting a strong vision.
According to Dr. Pearl, for a leader to craft such a vision and motivate others to work towards it, he or she would require certain qualities. These include empathy, good communication and ability to make quick decisions, stay calm under stress, multitask, and take responsibility - qualities that physicians typically possess by virtue of their profession. He thus urged doctors and physicians to play a greater role in leading their institutions.
His view is supported by research - a report in a Harvard Business Review says that physician-run hospitals scored 25% higher in quality rankings across geographies over hospitals run by professionals from non-medical backgrounds.
Dr. Pearl says, a leader who is also a physician is in a better position to set benchmarks for other professionals. Setting benchmarks would also mean setting an example for organizational behavior, culture and thought process. Many studies have examined the influence of a leader on his organization’s culture. This is expressed well by Dr Larry Senn’s concept ‘Shadow of the leader’ which emphasizes that the kind of ‘shadow’ a leader casts across the organization impacts how the employees think, behave and work. Thus, it is all the more important for physicians to get involved in hospital leadership.
Managing and retaining talent
One of the key responsibilities of leadership is to also manage and retain good talent. According to Dr. Pearl, one way of optimizing talent is by making efficient use of human resources.
Astudy by Tuck’s Centre for Global Leadership of nine Indian hospitals reiterates this. It shows that the strategy of ‘task shifting’ or the transfer of routine tasks to lower-skilled workers left specialists free to handle more complicated procedures. The result – more productive doctors performing five to six surgeries per hour.
Attracting and retaining talent was also a major topic of discussion in the panel discussion on ‘Transforming the talent ecosystem’ at the HLS summit. Some of the panelists believed that exposing professionals to areas that go beyond their core skills, such as strategy and analytics, could play a significant role in retaining talent. This would ensure constant opportunities for learning and growth and also answer the hospitals’ growing need for professionals from management backgrounds.
Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Group Director – Columbia Asia pointed out that hospitals need to look at people with soft skills such as empathy, ability to listen well, etc. So, while hospitals expand their recruitment pool and look to other industries for recruiting people, they should also train their existing staff in these skills.
The NYC Health + Hospitals in the U.S, a winner of the ‘Training Top 125’ 2017, is an example of how effective employee training can help achieve corporate goals. Its training programs span a range of skills - from medical simulations to language interpretation, leadership development and managing public health threats, thus giving its employees the opportunity to learn and grow within and outside their disciplines.
Reaching out to premier medical institutes in various ways also helps attract and retain talented professionals. Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, has emerged to be an attractive employer due its credibility in the medical research space. Their Department of Research aims to facilitate high quality, patient centric research and promotes laboratory based investigations across various disciplines, also assisting clinicians in pursuing projects.
Organizational culture and progressive HR policies
Rajit Mehta, CEO, Max Healthcare, also talked about the importance of having a conducive organizational culture that keeps the workforce together and motivates them to perform better. Every aspect of the organizational functioning reflects its culture – whether it’s staff behavior or communication – and culture stems from alignment with a strong leadership vision.
Organizational culture is also about incentivizing the workforce through performance rewards and employee-friendly HR policies. For example, at a popular healthcare facility in the US, all the 3,600 employees are actively encouraged to stay fit – they can buy fresh fruits and vegetables while at work, get healthy cooking tips from demonstrations in the office kitchen and enjoy free massages at their office chairs.
A report also talks about how some hospitals in the US inducted their employees into therapeutic activities like knitting, meditation etc., as part of their efforts to help them cope with stress. Some hospitals also have designated areas with amenities for staff members to relax and recoup.
Back home, Sir Gangaram Hospital recently helped its employees during the cash-crunched phase following demonetization by distributing currency notes to all. Such initiatives help establish trust and goodwill among the workforce.
Fostering a good culture is crucial for employee engagement. An engaged employee is one who is committed to the organisation’s goals and values and is motivated to give his or her best to the organisation’s success. Employee engagement has direct impact on hospital system health outcomes. According to a review of engagement and clinical outcomes at the National Health Service (NHS) in England, for every 10% increase in engagement there was a reduction in MRSA, a life-threatening skin infection, by .057 cases per 10,000 bed days. Additionally, a one standard deviation improvement in engagement reduced mortality by 2.4 percentage points.
It is however tough to gauge employee engagement and implement policies to improve it. As per an HRsoft study, more than 90% of managers or CEOs believe an engagement strategy is important for the organisation’s success but only 30% actually have one. The infographic below provides a useful starting point for managers to develop a strategy of their own.
These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services. Additionally, in more than 25 countries Abbott is recognized as a leading employer in country and a great place to work.
