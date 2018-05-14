Revisiting GST

Public anger over GST helped fell Malaysia’s Najib Razak. Should Narendra Modi be worried?

In a country where even the humble onion can weigh on electoral fortunes, botching up the GST any further could prove costly.

by 
Malaysians protest against the GST in Kuala Lumpur in 2014 | AFP

On May 9, Malaysia’s 15 million voters delivered a shock verdict, evicting incumbent prime minister Najib Razak and unseating the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition after 60 years in power.

Corruption charges were central to the Barisan Nasional’s downfall, given Najib’s alleged involvement in the 1MDB scandal where $700 million was apparently funnelled from government coffers into his own bank account. But there was another factor: the rising cost of living, triggered by the introduction of the goods and services tax three years ago, which led to popular resentment against the Najib administration.

In India, the Narendra Modi government rolled out the GST last July. Ten months on, businesses are still grappling with the complexities of the new tax structure. Until last month, the government had made 376 changes to the new law, sparking confusion. Although India’s reaction to the new tax regime has not been as hostile as in Malaysia, is there a lesson to be learnt for the political leadership in Delhi?

“There are a lot of parallels between Malaysia and India as in both nations GST replaced the earlier complex tax structure,” said Uday Tharar, a Mumbai-based economist with an emerging market fund. “Also, in both nations GST was heavily criticised by the opposition and the trading community. Both countries have a huge number of tax offenders who didn’t appreciate it either.”

When the Najib government introduced the GST in Malaysia in April 2015, it was well aware that the move was going to be unpopular. In fact, the prime minister openly said on May 8 that this was the hardest decision he had made during his nine-year tenure. Soon after the Malaysian government introduced a standard 6% duty on all taxable items, confusion over prices kicked off. For instance, prices of automobiles, which were expected to go up, came down a notch. Consumers began holding back big-ticket purchases, partly influenced by stagnant salary growth.

“Government fiscal performance suffered in 2015-2016 right after the implementation of GST due to the global oil price collapse,” Tharar explained, outlining Malaysia’s dependence on oil revenues. “Hence, the opposition was able to create an image in the public’s mind that GST was to be blamed for the poor fiscal performance of the government.”

The deep resentment caused by the GST has persisted, and the opposition party, led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who won the polls, included the abolition of the controversial tax structure as one of its electoral promises.

Not so good and simple

In India, the Modi government introduced the GST while the country was still recovering from the shock of demonetisation, announced in November 2016. Unsurprisingly, the economy went into a tailspin.

Moreover, India’s GST structure has five tax brackets, between 0% and 28%, which has only added to the confusion. An April 2018 survey by Wydr, India’s largest mobile-based wholesale marketplace, revealed that the majority of the businesses polled still did not fully understand how the GST worked. “It is a very complicated tax structure and it is being implemented on a large scale in India,” said a taxation expert with a tax e-filing platform, requesting anonymity. “As a result there are going to be hiccups and pain points that will last for at least a few months more.”

Despite the teething troubles, India needs the GST and the Modi government must now focus on its proper implementation, said Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific chief economist at IHS Markit, a consultancy firm. “The benefits for India from the GST are crucial for long-term economic development, since the GST is an efficient tax for steadily raising fiscal revenue as the size of the economy continues to grow,” Biswas added. “Moreover the GST is crucial for reducing logistics costs for Indian industry and making Indian manufacturing more competitive.”

But in a country where even the humble onion can weigh on electoral fortunes, botching up the GST any further could potentially turn out to be a costly mistake. “The main reason India is struggling with GST is because of the number of tax slabs,” Tharar said. “Unless the number of tax slabs are reduced it will continue to create confusion. However, reducing the number of tax slabs looks unlikely in the near future due to political constraints.”

This article first appeared on Quartz.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.