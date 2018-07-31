JK Rowling is not just a famous author, she is probably one of the planet’s most well-known people. Almost all of that fame is connected to Harry Potter and the magical world that Rowling created in a series of books that has now been expanded to include a stage play, and two film series. Not counting religious tomes, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is up there among the most widely sold books of all time, with more than 100 million copies in dozens of different languages sold.

But there is much more to Rowling beyond wands, butterbeer and the Defence Against the Dark Arts. Both as an author, and increasingly as someone who comments on current affairs (often getting criticised for it), Rowling’s influence expands much beyond the Pottterverse. Take this quiz to see how well you know the British author beyond Potter: