The internet, they say, never forgets. Certainly not when it smells even a hint of hypocrisy. And so the actor Priyanka Chopra found out when she celebrated her wedding to the singer Nick Jones at a Jodhpur palace by bursting firecrackers.

Turns out Chopra had publicly exhorted Indians just a month earlier to abstain from fire crackers on Diwali. They cause pollution, harming people and animals alike, she had warned while promoting a brand of inhalers from Cipla.

So, seeing the actor light up the “whole town” with crackers, Twitter was duly outraged and denunciations poured in of celebrity hypocrisy.

The internet, they rightly say, can be an unforgiving place.

