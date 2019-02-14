Everyone knows that wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler could potentially save a life in case of an accident. But evident, could safety headgear also instigate a high-level political standoff?

That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday afternoon, when Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy began a dharna outside Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi’s home. The reason: Bedi wants to immediately implement a rule making it compulsory for two-wheeler users in the Union Territory to wear helmets.

Narayanasamy is unhappy with this development because according to him, he wasn’t consulted on the matter. He said that he wants the law to be enforced, but in phases.

Kiran Bedi, who had a long career with the the Indian Police Service, set the ball rolling on February 10. She tweeted an article to say that the law secretary of Puducherry had asked the Madras High Court to deploy a mobile magistrate traffic court in the Union Territory to that ensure motorcyclists wear helmets. She added that the police department had decided to make wearing of helmet compulsory from Monday.

She then stepped into the streets to urge two-wheeler riders to follow the rule.

When there’s no culture of wearing a helmet in Puducherry and its CM keeps stalling enforcement & every 3rd day there’s a fatal accident, due to non wearing of a helmet,where does one begin?Giveup or take it in one’s own hands as well,alongside challenging enforcement agencies? pic.twitter.com/VQAUbYgUdU — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 10, 2019

Even legislators of the opposition AIADMK were annoyed. On Tuesday, they broke a few helmets on the grouds of the Puducherry assembly to protest the rule.

Law makers or breakers in Puducherry?These elected representatives r agitating against helmet wearing law enforcement.

Will they take responsibility for past & future deaths on road, caused by head injuries?They r committing contempt of Supreme Court & Madras HC judgments too.. pic.twitter.com/qqFzvhrSL9 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 12, 2019

Chief Minister Narayanasamy of the Congress, meanwhile, said that the incident reflected Kiran Bedi’s “high-handed dictatorship” and “undemocratic governance”. He added that Bedi is yet to approve 39 pending government proposals that were sent to her.

On Wednesday, he and other cabinet members began a a sit-in at both entrances of the Lieutenant Governor’s residence.

On behalf of Govt, 39 pending issues have been raised & sent to @LGov_Puducherry to reslove issues immediately since its responding to people of UT & its development. No response till now. So myself, Hon. Mins , MLAs sit on dharna in front of #RajNivas for people of #Puducherry pic.twitter.com/76aSw5ygBb — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) February 13, 2019

The dharna continued late into the night, with blankets being brought in for the chief minister and the MLAs to sleep outside Bedi’s residence.

Ironically, Narayanasamy said that the helmet proposal is among the 39 pending items that have been sent to Bedi for approval.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy: I thank MK Stalin who extended his support. We are getting support not only from Tamil Nadu but all over the country. We have 39 issues out of which helmet issue is one of them, all these issues have been created by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi pic.twitter.com/AnuBJZnnp4 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

Meanwhile, journalists on the beat grinned through the situation.

This is not the first altercation between Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. The chief minister has, on many occasions, alleged that Bedi hampers routine administration work of the government and oversteps her constitutional role.

The stand-off was still continuing on Thursday afternoon.