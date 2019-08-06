Shrinking economy

Non-Banking Financial Companys are facing a financial crunch because of heavy debts (The Daily Fix: Why is the Modi government ignoring all the alarm bells from the economy?). Industrial production and growth are low compared to earlier quarters. The auto industry has cut down production because of low demand. Real-estate is in serious trouble because of a rising inventory of unsold flats. Public sector banks are facing a tough time because of rising non-performing assets.

People are scared to take loans because there is no job security in the private sector. Power companies are in big trouble because of a lack of big power project orders. There has been no big foreign investment in India in the last five years. There has been no job creation on a large scale, no concession in corporate tax to big companies, plus very high interest rates on loans because of which companies are not spending.

The prime minister and finance minister should look into these problems very seriously and find quick solutions for the revival of industries for India’s financial progress. – Raman Rakvi

Are these the Ache Din that were promised by supreme leader [Narendra] Modi? (India drops in GDP rankings, now seventh-largest economy, shows World Bank data) Where are the bhakts now who were harping on about how Modi has done wonders for the country? This government is a complete disgrace and we have really erred in bringing them back to power. – Kabir Dev

The final count

This letter bears reference to the issue of deletion of names of Bengali speaking populations from the National Register of Citizens in Assam (Why did Assam prepare the 1951 NRC, which has become a touchstone for citizenship today?). I wish to point out that the Assam government should grant more importance to issues such as flood control and the progress of the state than to this misplaced priority of revising the NRC. Many people are dead due to floods and extensive damage to property has occurred. There appears to be a total absence of advance preparation for floods. There are so many avenues and issues which need urgent action instead of wasting time revising NRC. Proper governance can resolve all problems with the economic growth of the state.

I also suggest that all the states of North East India must erect fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border to prevent all kinds of infiltrations. Para-military forces must be deployed all along the Indo-Bangladesh border with shoot-at-sight facility against all infiltrations. With this, most of the infiltrations will stop. It is very surprising that so many decades after the Bangladesh Liberation War, the borders are not properly sealed even today. This is purely a lack of strategy and shows an intention to keep problems alive for some selfish interest.

A Union Territory should be created in the international border area of Arunachal Pradesh for the population whose names have been deleted from the NRC of Assam. I request the Union government to look into the matter. I also have an impression that the deletion of names from the NRC will adversely affect the image of India and discredit the governance system. I firmly believe that the able leadership of our prime minister will resolve the issue to the satisfaction of all. – Prasun Chaudhuri

The main reason why many people in Assam, mainly Bengalis, are facing exclusion from NRC is not because they are foreigners but mainly because of a highly discriminatory and unconstitutional citizenship rule (‘Worse than a death sentence’: Inside Assam’s sham trials that could strip millions of citizenship). Rule 4A of The Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards ) Rules, 2003, which prescribes separate rules for the preparation of a national registrar of citizens in the state of Assam, also violates Article 14 of the Constitution.

This is because to be eligible for inclusion in the national registrar of citizens in other states (under Rule 4), a person is not required to prove residency in India before the cut-off date of 1948. Whereas in the case of Assam, proof of residency before the cut-off date of 1971 is mandatory. However, except mainly Bengalis, all other communities in Assam are exempted from such strict compliance by way of Original Inhabitants provision from Clause 3(3) of Schedule of The Citizenship Rules, 2003 and SOP for other citizens who arrived in Assam from other states and who do not originate from Bangladesh.

The said Original Inhabitants provision, as well as the SOP, violates Article 14 as well as Article 15 of the Constitution for discrimination on the basis of caste, race, language, place of birth. It is therefore amply clear that, other than mainly Bengalis, all the NRC applicants are being exempted from proving residency in Assam/India prior to 1971 with documentary evidence.

One should understand that the cut off date of 1971 is for illegal migrants from Bangladesh and not for Indian citizens, the same way cut off date of 1948 is for migrants from Pakistan. As per law of the land, a citizen is obliged to prove Indian citizenship and not required to prove that he or she is an illegal migrant by establishing residential proof before the cut off date, whether 1948 or 1971. That’s why under Rule 4 of Citizenship Rules, 2003 prescribing procedures for the updation of NRC in other states, proof of residency in India before 1948 is not required.

Asking for proof of residency from certain communities in Assam, through List A documents, is a violation of constitutional norms and gross injustice. Also, such documents, which are more than 47 years old, are difficult to provide, especially by poor, illiterate and landless people. This difficulty of compliance has been acknowledged in writing by NRC authorities in case of Original Inhabitants as well as persons who arrived in Assam from other states and they are, therefore, exempted from such compliance.

It is, therefore, quite obvious that the single most dominant reason behind this discriminatory rule/provision might be for the exclusion of mainly Bengali speaking people from the NRC. Unfortunately, no PIL has been filed seeking abolition of such discriminatory and unconstitutional citizenship rules and procedures. Ironically mainland India is ignorant about this and rather believes that 40 lakh people facing exclusion from NRC are actually illegal migrants courtesy the Indian media. Sadly, even a large section of Bengalis also believe such a “refugee” theory and advocate for the Citizenship Amendment bill as a solution to this problem. – Debasish Bhattacharjee

It is a great concern for all of us Gorkhas, as everyone is facing the same problem throughout the state. Everyone is trying to solve the matter by his or her self which has been ignored by the concerned authority. We need to make a joint effort to get to the solution and I think your initiative will help unite the heads of our families who can lead us in the right direction. I think all Nepalies of Assam should unite, and take the necessary steps to come to a solution. – BB Chetry

An untimely death



Affordable? (VG Siddhartha’s legacy: With Coffee Day, he gave youngsters an affordable place to date and hang out) Only if you are upper-middle class! – Srirangachary Varadachary

I did not understand why this article has been published (Despite Coffee Day’s popularity and scale, why does it make so little money?) What was the point? [To highlight Café Coffee Day’s] atrocious business infrastructure? That is what all the research yielded? I am sure there are better ways to fill up copy. – Advait Kurlekar

Girish Shahane’s report on Café Coffee Day was a good business report. I read [a good business report] after years in Indian business reporting and analysis. Please congratulate him. – Chetan Shah

Café Coffee Day sells awful stuff. Nothing is tasty. Secondly, you [a brand] need to buy the space not work on a rental model – it does not work. You have to get one at least one of these to work in your favour. None of them [the brands] will make money, till they do it right. – Manoj Kumar

It is indeed sad that anyone would take their own life. It comes as a greater surprise that this someone was an established name in business and had both the track record and the pedigree to be successful. That he had to take this extreme step bodes ill of the Indian growth story.

Part of the reason, I believe, is this phenomenon of valuation. Companies are valued at exorbitant prices when they really have nothing in their revenues to justify that valuation. The promoter has to continue to show enhanced valuations to keep going. They borrow heavily and then either abandon the project and abscond – or the more sensitive ones end up like Siddhartha.

To a neutral observer, this entire set up of bumped up valuations and subsequent sell-offs seems like a gigantic Ponzi scheme, wherein you only make money by selling your stocks to another buyer rather than the company itself generating revenues through its core business.

What may be suitable for a low capital software business model, is definitely not okay for someone who runs a brick and mortar operation. – Sanjay Rao

Unnao rape

Why is Home Minister Amit Shah silent? (Unnao rape case: Complainant’s security team informed jailed BJP MLA about her movements, says FIR) It appears he is only bothered with the formation of a government in different states by breaking the Opposition. – Amit Das

India has become a country where now anything can happen in exchange for money – even a person’s respect can be looted. Sitting minister, Kuldeep Sengar’s survival till now shows the poor state of our legal system. How long will we keep doing this? Now the system needs to change. We have to teach these people a lesson. Let’s come together and encourage people to speak against the system. – Aman Kumar

The professional killers and their peers have no respect of law (Unnao rape: CJI asks SC authorities why he was not shown the letter sent to him by complainant). Unless capital punishment is not awarded for such atrocities they [criminals] will become bolder and continue with it. Also, justice delayed is justice denied and perpetrators of the crime get enough time to threaten or do away with the witnesses. The death penalty must be mandated without mercy so that high rated advocates will not be able to manipulate the release of their criminal clients, leaving the victims without justice. – John Abraham

The government should introduce stringent laws for rape cases. If confirmed, the criminals should hang to death. Or else, goons like Sengar will continue to thrive with their supporters. This man should be shown no mercy for torturing that poor girl and her family. No further hearing. He should straight away be hanged to death. I don’t understand, why is the government still waiting? – Rekha Deshmukh

Journey to the moon

How can you publish Dawn’s article as it is? (Opinion: Pakistan could never reach the Moon because it didn’t have its own Nehru) It delineates hate for our prime minister – not criticism, which you might consider under the purview of freedom of speech. I think the writer as well as Scroll.in is not aware of the funding put in by the current government. Disgrace to your choice Scroll.in. – Vikas Chaturvedi

Instead of narrating the facts in a straight manner, the author has unnecessarily dragged Narendra Modi into it. Is it a discussion on what Modi might have done 70 years back or whether what we have today is all because of Nehru? – Muralidhar Kedalaya

***

I have gone through your write-up and it doesn’t seem to be reasonable. I think you do not have complete knowledge of the post-independence history of the Indian politico. It is better that you stick to your comments on Pakistani generals and politicians who spoiled your country – excepting Jinnah. If Modi had been there 60 years ago things would have been much better even though, yes, Nehru was the architect. I think you require training in astrology as you have a lack of knowledge on this subject. What we are seeing today will lead to better times for us tomorrow. Better late than never. – Satish Kumar

***

This was a bad, no, a very bad presentation. Don’t destroy India’s prestige or fame. – Muhammed Rajaz

***

It’s amazing how you need to prove your slave mentality by bringing in the Nehru family into every discussion. Has it ever occurred to you that, probably, what we have achieved today “because of Nehru” might just be, say, a 2 out of a 10, when we probably could have been at 10 on 10.

My humble request to you is that you stick to journalism in true intent and spirit instead of displaying your slavery to the Nehru family and the British. We were and are better off without these kinds of cases. Your so-called scientific temper is making a mockery of rishi munis [sages]. This shows your lack of understanding and knowledge of ancient India.

But I will not blame you. You are the product of faulty education and upbringing. Being an opportunist is probably all that you ever learnt. And there is no pride in that. – Mahesh Padmanabhan

India would have still studied astronomy. It doesn’t matter who our prime minister has been. Our culture has always been based on science. Your article is ridiculously hypothetical. Try not to compare or compete. If you are a Pakistani, firstly make sure you have a government in your country, not military Raj. Worst article ever. Please stop writing. – Priyal Gupta

If Modi was the prime minister of India in 1947, then Pakistan would not have been born. Nehru created Pakistan, only to satisfy his hunger for power. – Talwar Vishwa

Loudest voice wins

When the journalist is shouting at top of his voice uninterrupted for more than 13 minutes, how can Aparna Sen answer his questions? (Watch: How filmmaker Aparna Sen dealt with news anchor Arnab Goswami shouting at her on TV) She should be given appropriate time for her answer. Secondly, why do these journalists think themselves above everyone and shout at panellists in each debate? If they do not have the patience to hear the panellist, then then they should quit the chair. – Pradeep Panigrahi

***

No need to talk ill of one of the best journalists, Arnab Goswami. A soft-spoken devil such as Prannoy [Roy] is dangerous. – Tushar Parekh

It is a known fact that that Arnab Goswami man has become a laughing stock – not only with intellectuals but also with children and students of colleges. The sad thing is that he has no journalistic ethics in him and doesn’t even have the ability to conduct debates. It can be gauged through his news show and from the kind of participants appearing on it. [There are] no important personalities as in reputed news channels. He only knows how to shout, scream and create a nuisance on his show. And whenever a participant gets the better of him he ensures that their voice is not heard. A real coward. I stopped watching Times Now and Republic TV because of this fool. – Jeevan Rebello

Arnab Goswami represents the India which boils at comments made by useless others. We lose our temper, cool and our health. Just see the audacity of people like Aparna Sen, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi – the list goes on. These [people] don’t answer questions. They just write and talk without thinking. Something called the brain seems to be missing in such people. Ignoring these people will keep us sane and in good health. Our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s attitude is the best. We should learn to remain calm and composed like him – Geetha Manoj

Miscellaneous musings

I am highly concerned about the matter of safety of women in India (Supreme Court orders Centre to take steps to regulate Ola, Uber cabs). This was not just related to Ola and Uber, these retarded people can be found at every second street of our country. There should be only one law for all these maneaters – don’t give them an easy death, only torture them until their death sets an example for others. Don’t blame only Ola and Uber because many of their drivers are gentlemen who believe their customers are their responsibility and drop them safely to their desired locations. They also give special service when women hire their cabs. – Johnny

Why this confusion? (Supreme Court asks why should court decide on MLAs’ disqualification when Speaker has the power ) I wish the judiciary was well informed and confident enough to assert a statement rather than ask. [I wish that] the so-called leaders of the country were educated enough to exercise their powers, sensibly. Now, this tug-of-war on who-should-do-what is going to drag on for aeons until the MLA/ Speaker’s term ends, or the judge gets threatened or bought over. [It is] an issue of who will bell the cat. – Anita Robins

Please don’t sensitise such issues when the police itself has not cleared [matters] (Muslim teenager allegedly set on fire in Chandauli for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’). Nothing is clear. Then why are you making such headlines? This may disturb the harmony of society. Requesting you to please refrain from posting such headlines. – Shwetank Sharma

***

Not only Richard Strauss, but he [the Maharaja of Mysore] also helped record the piano sonatas by Nikolai Medtner, a Russian composer who is not that well known (How the Maharaja of Mysore ended up fulfilling the last wish of composer Richard Strauss). There used to be a radio program on CBC Canada on classical music by Clyde Gilmour. He had a massive record collection. He bought little gems of virtuosos’ performances recorded in long-forgotten days. He brought out this recording funded by the Maharaja and highlighted the connection. On the piano, people know Beethoven, Chopin, Mozart and maybe a dozen more but Medtner would not be on the list. I have now forgotten who recorded it, but it was a Russian recording. Do listen to his sonatas, if you like them. – Anil Shukla

Scroll.in publishes good, informative and bold articles (Watch: A woman worker at a Bengal railway station sings a Lata Mangeshkar song, awes social media). This song by a worker at a railway station is the icing on the cake – promotion of music, that too sung by the most disadvantaged section of the society. She sang so well, [the song’s] emotions were also reflected despite the fact that she might not even know the meaning. Scroll.in doing a great job. – Jyotika Kalra

Please ask him to visit Lajpat Nagar and Amar Colony, or for that matter any colony, and see for himself how many temples are built on the main road or on footpaths (Delhi: BJP MP’s claims on illegal mosques are false, says fact-finding team). – Harjit Singh

Superb book! (Wooing Sunanda Pushkar, and getting to the truth behind her near-fatal ‘accident’ in Mumbai) A great excerpt from what is bound to be a best seller. [It] will fly off the shelf and is great for a movie as well. – Anil Mehta