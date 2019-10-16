On October 8, a family of three – Bandhu Prakash Pal, his pregnant wife and 8-year-old child – was hacked to death in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. A construction worker, Utpal Behara, has been booked for the crime. Behara had reportedly entered the victims’ house with a knife. The police have stated a financial dispute was the motive for the murders.

However, the past week leading up to the arrest has marred with misinformation. Several attempts have been made to give the crime a communal and political colour.

BJP politicises the murder

Initial local reports of the primary investigation said that the police hinted at a personal enmity as the possible motive for the murders. According to Anandabazar Patrika, the family was killed at around 12 pm on October 8 by an unidentified man who had entered the victims’ home with a knife. The police initially suspected that the killings had been triggered by a property dispute. The crime seemed like an “act of revenge”, they said.

A Bengali report in The Indian Express also stated that the police were investigating the possibility that the perpetrator of the crime was someone whom the family knew.

Less than two days later, the Bharatiya Janata Party attached a political angle to the murders. Attacking West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP MLA Babul Supriyo tweeted, “Does mother, land and people mean anything to you?”

Newly-inducted BJP member and MP Gautam Gambhir suggested that the family was linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the BJP. “Hope that assoc[iation] with RSS does not deter @MamataOfficial from taking action,” wrote the former cricketer.

An entire family incl an 8 year old boy killed in the most inhuman & barbaric way. Law&order in Bengal has deteriorated so much that massacres are now being carried out with absolute impunity.Hope that assoc with RSS does not deter @MamataOfficial from taking action #Murshidabad — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 11, 2019

Another BJP MP from West Bengal Arjun Singh directly blamed the Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress for the murder of an RSS worker.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya attacked the Mamata Banerjee government.

इससे ज्यादा जघन्यता क्या होगी?



मुर्शिदाबाद (प.बंगाल) में #RSS के कार्यकर्ता श्री प्रकाश पॉल, उनकी गर्भवती पत्नी और 8 साल के बच्चे की नृशंस हत्या कर दी गई! जहाँ आम आदमी की जान सुरक्षित न हो, उस राज्य की कानून व्यवस्था को अच्छा कैसे माना जाए?



ये क्या हो रहा है दीदी आपके राज में? pic.twitter.com/WqGLtZwOt3 — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) October 10, 2019

The party’s West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh, national spokesperson Sambit Patra and BJP Mahila Morcha national social media head Priti Gandhi were among the other BJP members who attributed a political angle to the crime.

Social media’s role

Social media users aired own versions to the incident, some of them suggested that a Muslim had committed the crime. The founder of fake news portal Postcard News, Mahesh Vikram Hegde, claimed that “peacefuls” lynched an “RSS karyakarta: in West Bengal. “Peacefuls” is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims.

In Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal, Peacefuls lynched:



* 35 yr old Bandhu Prakash Pal

* His six year old son Angan

* His 8 month pregnant wife Mondal Pal



Reason?



* Bandhu Prakash was an RSS Karyakartha



But this is not lynching/intolerance because



* ONLY HINDUS WERE KILLED pic.twitter.com/TnHqNy77eP — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) October 10, 2019

Several users followed by the office of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also suggested communal overtones to the murders. One Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) wrote that a “jehadi mob” had murdered an unborn baby in Murshidabad.

This beautiful family of a primary school teacher was brutally murdered yesterday along with an unborn baby by a jehadi mob in Murshidabad, Bengal. The deceased:

1. Prakash Pal

2. His pregnant wife

3. His 6 year old son pic.twitter.com/i1rIfUgbMv — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) October 9, 2019

Academic and enthusiastic BJP supporter Madhu Kishwar alluded to a hate crime, suggesting that Murshidabad’s large Muslim population was somehow connected to the murders.

Not strangled but brutally hacked to death in Bengal as their bodies clearly show. They were living in heavily Muslim majority area. If only they were Muslim, their deaths would have been etched in world history like that of Pehlu Khan https://t.co/qhBP7qAEOT — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) October 10, 2019

A user Judhajit Senmazumdar (@Judhajit_S) followed by the office of Piyush Goyal shared images of a shradhanjali commemorative ceremony offered in the child’s name in California. Tweeting with the hashtag “Ram Mandir Nirman”, he wrote that the child’s sacrifice would not be wasted.

#राममंदिर_निर्माण #MurshidabadKilling

Sacrifice of that 8 years old kid and his bereaved family from #Murshidabad will not go waste! Yes, it has shaked the world & no wonder 100s joined hand at the heart of California to condemn and offer Shradhanjali!@KailashOnline @BJP4Bengal pic.twitter.com/ffIh3vgoZL — Judhajit Senmazumdar (@Judhajit_S) October 16, 2019

Media reporting

Many media outlets carried reports that furthered the unverified RSS angle. Initial reports of the crime did not mention the victim’s alleged political affiliation but this was highlightedafter the BJP made the assertion more than 24 hours after the crime was committed.

An October 10 report by ANI merely said, “In a gruesome incident, three people, including a child, were murdered by unknown miscreants in their house on Thursday in Jiyaganj area of Murshidabad…The investigation into the matter is underway.”

However, a subsequent report by the news agency referred to Pal as an RSS worker.

On October 9, India Today had published a PTI report without any mention of Pal’s purported political links. However, an independent report published by the news organisation the next day carried the unconfirmed claim by BJP as a fact.

India Today’s Aaj Tak took it a step further. The channel broadcast a discussion titled, “Will Bengal’s politics be designed with the blood of children? Red with blood, Didi’s Bengal!”

Hateful tweets by journalists

ABP News journalist Vikas Bhadauria claimed that the triple murder was a hate crime, committed in an area with negligible Hindu population. His message was taken down by Twitter because it contained graphic imagery that was taken down by Twitter. The journalist claimed this was a “lynching” of his right to expression.

.@TwitterIndia is muzzling my pen and journalistic freedom. It has forced me to delete my tweet on the gruesome murder of RSS worker in Murshidabad, an incident reported widely in media. My account was restored conditionally. This is nothing but lynching my right to expression. pic.twitter.com/Y0GmuSP4t2 — Vikas Bhadauria (ABP News) (@vikasbha) October 11, 2019

India TV’s executive editor Sushant Sinha also portrayed the murders as a hate crime. In a tweet that garnered nearly 10,000 likes, Sinha attacked certain sections of the citizenry who, he claimed, would be unaffected by the death of the child and celebrate the death of his parents. “They won’t see the dead body of a child but that of a Sanghi…They would be happy seeing the corpses of the entire family covered in blood,” wrote Sinha.

जिन लोगों के लिए ॐ लिख देने से विमान हिन्दू हो सकता है उनके लिए संघ से जुड़े व्यक्ति का मासूम बेटा भी संघी ही होगा।और जितनी नफ़रत उनके दिलों में भरी है,उन्हें बच्चे का शव नहीं एक संघी का शव दिख रहा होगा।कुछ तो खून से लथपथ पूरे परिवार के शव को देखकर अंदर से खुश होंगे#Murshidabad — Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) October 10, 2019

After the West Bengal police clarified that the murders did not have any political or communal angle, Swarajya editorial director R Jagannathan questioned the investigation. This came despite the statements of the victims’ family being in sync with those of the police.

Why would you want to believe tje WB police when you would not do so for the same police in say UP? https://t.co/3wIjsSWfMD — R Jagannathan (@TheJaggi) October 10, 2019

Attacks on liberals

The incident became to excuse to attack “liberals”. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote, “Hope liberals will find it ghastly enough to empathize with the bereaved family.”

Deeply condemn this barbaric act of murder of RSS worker, his wife and child in West Bengal.

Hope liberals will find it ghastly enough to empathize with the bereaved family if not condemn and criticise it outrightly. https://t.co/18cGTJtC1w — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 10, 2019

Times Now broadcast a show targetting the 49 celebrities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern about the rising number of mob lynchings around the country.

Man, his pregnant wife & son butchered in @MamataOfficial's Bengal.

49 celebs slam 'saffron terror', but now sit in total silence.



Share your view with Padmaja Joshi on @thenewshour AGENDA. | Tweet with #RSSWorkerButchered pic.twitter.com/i8Q5ied8zU — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 10, 2019

Republic TV’s Major Surendra Poonia also targetted liberals.

Horrific

RSS member,his pregnant wife & 8 yr kid brutally murdered in Murshidabad,Bengal

Why

-Sickular leaders r silent ?

-No intolerance/Lynching debates ?

How come death of Hindus is less painful than death of a Muslim/other religion ?

Aren’t they HUMAN🤔?

Every-life Counts ! pic.twitter.com/huu9J7j3pp — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) October 10, 2019

Critics of the government were attacked by social media users. The Twitter handle Friends of RSS (@friendsofrss) which is followed by top leaders of the BJP, including Modi, wrote, “Will the Award Wapsi gang and the intellectuals who have coined the word lynching say something?”

What does the police investigation say?

In an October 11 Twitter thread, West Bengal police clarified, “Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal enmity and it has nothing to do with politics.”

CID has been asked to get associated with investigation. Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal enmity and it has nothing to do with politics.(3/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 11, 2019

The police had also mentioned that Pal was in a “serious financial crisis”.

Subsequently, media reports came pouring in that the extended family had denied RSS links. India Today also reported that Pal’s brother-in-law, Diptiman Sarkar, said that an RSS member offered him financial help but he rejected the man’s assistance and told him that his brother-in-law had never been associated with any political party.

After the family’s statements, the BJP was on the back foot. The party’s state chief Dilip Ghosh denied that he ever said that the murders had a political motive. Days before, Ghosh had tweeted, “…political violence continues unabated even during Durga Puja.”

After a week-long investigation, West Bengal police arrested Utpal Behara from Bandhu Prakash Pal’s hometown and ruled out any political angle to the crime.

“According to police, Pal also worked as an insurance agent and 20-year-old Behra had bought two life insurance policies from him,” reported The Hindu. “Behra told his interrogators that Pal gave him the receipt for the first policy but was dodging to give the receipt for the second.”



The police also claimed in a tweet that Behara confessed to his crimes.

Persistent and sincere investigation of the Jiaganj PS murder case of Murshidabad has resulted in a person confessing the crime and his arrest. He had financial transactions and animosity with the deceased person. Prayer of police custody is being made before the court..1/2 — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 15, 2019

Misinformation continues

Despite the police statements, none of these online influencers, media organisations and politicians have posted clarifications about their premature, hateful assertions. In fact, a few have continued to propagate misinformation. A report by Swarajya after the details released by the police still refers to Bandhu Prakash Pal as an “RSS worker”.

A tweet BJP supporter Gaurav Pradhan continues to give the crime a communal colour by suggesting that the family was hatched to death because Pal objected to the construction of a mosque in the area.

FACT : Lebutola is surrounded by Muslims, besides his house there is 17 Katha land that they wanted to build Mosque. He wrote letters to stop. that got leaked. And the masjid committee hatched him to death full family



Now investigate this @MamataOfficialhttps://t.co/pBSvWP2uvd — #GauravPradhan 🇮🇳 (@DrGPradhan) October 15, 2019

