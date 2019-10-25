Welcome to a quick mid-week update from the Political Fix, a weekly newsletter from Scroll.in to guide you through India’s political landscape. To get the newsletter in your inbox every Monday, sign up here.

Such are the expectations of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah era, that two ostensible victories are being seen as a “poor showing”, a “wrong turn” or worse. To be fair, those expectations come from the party itself (it tends to announce how many seats it is aiming for, and turn it into a “Mission”) and from the BJP’s huge success under Modi and Shah.

So with these high standards in mind, here is how bad things were for the BJP on Thursday, as the results to two state elections and a number of bye-polls came in:

In Haryana , the BJP failed to secure a majority by itself winning 40 seats , well below its stated aim of 75 and under the halfway mark of 45. The Congress won 31, and the Jannayak Janata Party won 10 . The result is a hung assembly, with efforts on now to cobble a majority.

, failed to secure a majority by itself , well below its stated aim of 75 and under the halfway mark of 45. . The result is a hung assembly, with efforts on now to cobble a majority. In Maharashtra , the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won a comfortable victory, taking home 161 seats in the 288-strong assembly. But the successful result papers over a drop in numbers from 2014, and also the BJP’s inability to expand at the cost of its ally, Shiv Sena, which had been one of its aims. The Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance won 103 seats , much better than its expected showing.

, won a comfortable victory, in the 288-strong assembly. But the successful result papers over a drop in numbers from 2014, and also the BJP’s inability to expand at the cost of its ally, Shiv Sena, which had been one of its aims. , much better than its expected showing. The BJP had something of a bad day in bye-polls around the country as well, losing five seats in Bihar, where assembly elections are due next year, and three out of six seats in Gujarat (including prominent Congress turncoat Alpesh Thakore).

had something of a bad day in bye-polls around the country as well, where assembly elections are due next year, (including prominent Congress turncoat Alpesh Thakore). In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP did better, holding on to eight of 11 seats up for grabs along with its allies.

did better, holding on to up for grabs along with its allies. In Bihar, despite the BJP’s woeful assembly bye-poll showing, its ally the Lok Janshakti Party managed to win the one Lok Sabha seat on offer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to reframe the party’s showing at a victory rally later in the day, calling the results “unprecedented” and saying that few governments manage to be re-elected these days. But the sense of disappointment was palpable, not least because the BJP had exuded confidence – promising to win more than two-thirds in both states – and because exit polls had suggested this would happen.

Meanwhile, the results were bittersweet for the Opposition too. While it provides some relief against the onslaught of the BJP, and offers hope that simply pointing to Pakistan and resorting to nationalistic rhetoric will not win elections, it also makes it evident that if the Congress-led Opposition had actually had a strong gameplan and stable leadership, it might have been able to do much more.

A few other interesting tid-bits from the results:

