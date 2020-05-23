West Bengal is picking up the pieces after it was hit on Wednesday by one of the fiercest cyclones in living memory. The southern areas of the state have seen widespread destruction and the toll is nearing 100 – a number that is expected to go up once the authorities are able to assess the damage.

Amidst this calamity, however, many residents of Bengal are expressing anger and disappointment at being ignored by the rest of India in their hour of need.

Noted Bengali film maker Srijit Mukherji, for example, sarcastically castigated both the national media for not highlighting the tragedy as well as the Union government for not declaring Amphan a national disaster.

Touched by massive coverage on National Media, the trending #PrayForBengal hashtag & prompt declaration of the worst cyclone since 1737 as a national emergency. Call-kaataa & Bangaal have roshogollaed their way through 1943, they'll do so again.Meanwhile, you can keep the anthem. — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) May 21, 2020

This is excellent @GouravGhosh_89 You have depicted the feeling of every true Bengalis today! #bengalwillfightback #bengalwillremember pic.twitter.com/Sek7QGmZu5 — Sunando Banerjee (@sunandobanerjee) May 21, 2020

Journalist Vir Sanghvi connected this to Bengal’s voting choices. For the past five decades, the state has kept out national parties.

One reason why Bengal has only voted for regional parties since 1977(and the CPM in Bengal always had a regional identity) is because many Bengalis feel that North India doesn’t really care about them.

The collective indifference to yesterday’s devastation will confirm that view https://t.co/eQR2Cmv0Dh — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) May 21, 2020

Same on Times Now. Public transport, airports. Seems the “nationalist” channels don’t consider my state part of the nation. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) May 21, 2020

One statement by a list of academics noted that, “We, from West Bengal and Orissa, are shocked and pained to see Indian national media almost ignore the trail of destruction Amphan has left behind.”

Little Central relief

Much of this same sentiment also emerged in reaction to the Union government’s initial package for the cyclone: a modest Rs 1,000 crore. It was pointed out that the money was small compared to other government projects – and was even a fraction of the amount New Delhi already owed West Bengal.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi had conducted an arial survey of the devastation along with Chief Minister Banerjee once the scale of destruction became clear.

Amount spent on a SINGLE ugly ass statue: 3000 crores

Amount given to the entire state of West Bengal in wake of the worst cyclone in living memory: 1000 crores



Amount centre had already owed WB (taxes, etc, not aid): 53000 crores



This relief money is a joke. — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) May 22, 2020

Building the statue of a man who would have found better ways of spending that money: 30 billion

Damages caused by #CycloneAmphan in West Bengal: 1 trillion.

Centre gives: 10 billion as relief.

That's under 10% of the money the Centre owes #Bengal#ReturnOurTaxes #Discrimination pic.twitter.com/dfbtvd9NXG — Annu Jalais (@AnnuJal) May 22, 2020