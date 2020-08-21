Blood
It’s got tired
Of flowing through veins
Sometimes it bangs at the door
And you have to call a doctor
Just think about it
It has to make that long journey
Running lakhs, crores of metres
Every day, inside our bodies
Running lakhs, crores of metres
And the body, it suffers silently
When we walk, it walks
And we think we’re the ones walking
Its work relieves us
But now it is tired
Of this nonstop journey
Through the tiny capillaries
Of two hundred and fifty crore bodies
Sometimes it feels like a collective fatigue
That it is suffering
Carrying on its shoulders an unbreakable rock
For lakhs of years
Where it’s going, where it needs to go
Is irrelevant to its carrying on.
All the bloods on earth are one
Making the same journey
Running up and down
One earth-length body
No, rest they do not want
The drop that drips in Syria
Is heard by the child’s heartbeat in my village
Hundreds of crores of hearts
Beating in the same rhythm
Making the world turn
All these bloods
Chatting with other bloods.
ख़ून
वह नसों में बहते-बहते
थक गया है
कभी पीटता है किवाड़
तो डॉक्टर बुलाना पड़ता है
ज़रा सोचिये तो सही
उसे लाखों-करोड़ों मीटर की लम्बी यात्रा
रोज़-रोज़ करनी पड़ती है हमारे शरीर में
और शरीर है कि सब सहता है चुपचाप
जब हम चलते हैं
चलता वह है
और हमें लगता है हम चल रहे हैं
यह एक एवजी काम है
जो करता है वह
और अब वह करते-करते थक गया है
ढाई अरब देहों में
छोटे-छोटे सूक्ष्म जीवकोषों की यात्रा
अनवरत जारी है
कभी-कभी लगता है एक सामूहिक थकान
झेल रहा है वह
जैसे लाखों बरसों की एक कड़ियल चट्टान
रखी है उसके कन्धों पर
जाना कहाँ है – पहुँचाना कहाँ है
इससे बेख़बर सिर्फ़ चल रहा है वह
पृथ्वी के सारे ख़ून एक हैं
एक ही यात्रा में
एक ही पृथ्वी-भर लम्बी देह में
दौड़ रहे हैं वे
नहीं – विश्राम उन्हें नहीं चाहिए
सीरिया में जो टपकती है बूँद
उसे सुनती है मेरे गाँव के
बच्चे की धड़कन
अरबों धड़कनें एक ही लय में
घुमा रही हैं दुनिया को
हर ख़ून
हर ख़ून से बतियाता है!
How many years does it take
Under a blazing sun
I have seen the thick flavour drip
from the root of a fresh-cut stalk of cane
I have seen rows of trucks
waiting their turn,
their unblinking stares
fixed on the smoke from the mill
I have seen frying pans of syrup
and floating in them
the eyes of children
and of the old
I have seen them so many times
and so close to the flame
that I, too, have simmered
boiled a little.
Each time, having simmered,
walking home, gathering
all the force of my respiratory system,
I have asked over and over
and forgive me fine people
if I ask yet again
– how long does it take
for a vehicle of my country
to reach the final fork of the mill
How long does it take for a hand of my country
to reach a gaping, hungry mouth
How many years?
कितने बरस लगते हैं
मैंने तेज़ धूप में
ताज़ा कटे हुए गन्ने की जड़ से
एक गाढ़े स्वाद को
टपकते हुए देखा है
देखी है ट्रकों की क़तारें
अपनी पारी के इंतज़ार में
मिल के धुएँ की ओर
एकटक ताकती हुई
मैंने देखे हैं रस के कड़ाह
और उनमें तैरती हुई
बच्चों की
बूढ़ों की आँखें
मैंने इतनी बार देखा है
और इतने पास से
कि रस की आँच पर
थोड़ा-थोड़ा सींझा हूँ
खौला हूँ मैं भी
हर बार सींझकर
घर लौटते हुए
सारे श्वास-तंत्र की ताक़त बटोरकर
मैंने बारहा पूछा है
और क्षमा करें भद्रजन
यदि फिर पूछ रहा हूँ
मेरे देश की एक गाड़ी को
कितना समय लगता है
मिल के आखिरी काँटे तक पहुँचने में
मेरे देश के एक हाथ को
एक खुले हुए भूखे मुँह तक पहुँचने में
कितने बरस लगते हैं?
A few lines
That house you see beyond the town is mine
That town that is yet to be housed is mine
Every time you chop it off, it’ll grow back again
The arm may be yours – the head is mine
Well done on your destination, it’s my path I’m proud of
Principle and voyage – and the voyage is mine
What’s left behind when all your sums are done
Hoard it for me with care, that void is mine
Here, you can have your Muktibodh! she said with a laugh
But quiet Shamsher here, he’s definitely mine!
कुछ पंक्तियाँ
शहर के पार जो दिखता है वो घर मेरा है
जो बसा ही नहीं अब तक वो शहर मेरा है
करोगे जितनी बार क़त्ल फिर उग आएगा
वही है आपका बाजू वही सर मेरा है
उन्हें मंजि़ल की बधाई मुझे रस्ते पे गरूर
उसूल और सफर – और सफर मेरा है
बच गया है जो वहाँ सारे गुणा-भाग के बाद
उसे सँभालकर रखना वो सिफर मेरा है
दे दिया तुझको मुक्तिबोध – हँसके उसने कहा
मगर वो चुप्पा-सा शमशेर इधर मेरा है।
Testament
My skin should be donated
to some field
My poems set afloat
down a moat
And the crows invited
to come and caw on the parapet.
My kurta should be given away
to a tree
My shirt
to a bush
My letters should be sent
to another address
With someone else’s name
Instead of mine
My bed should be given
To a bedless neighbour
Whatever I say,
I say.
But what I don’t say
Should be handed over
to the stones
So that perhaps, just perhaps,
they might speak?
वसीयतनामा
मेरी खाल दे दी जाए
किसी खेत को
कविताएँ कर दी जाएँ प्रवाहित
किसी नाले में
कौओं को दे दिया जाए निमंत्रण
कि आवें और छज्जे पर बैठकर
काँव-काँव करें
मेरा कुर्ता किसी पेड़ को
दे दिया जाए
कमीज़ किसी झाड़ी को
मेरी चिट्ठियाँ भेज दी जाएँ
किसी और पते पर
किसी और का नाम लिख दिया जाए
मेरे नाम की जगह
मेरा बिस्तर दे दिया जाए
किसी बेबिस्तर पड़ोसी को
जो कहता हूँ
सो मैं कहता हूँ
पर जो नहीं कहता
वह पत्थरों को दे दिया जाए
कि शायद...शायद...
कुछ बोलें।
Immortal
I wanted to say it
much earlier,
but let me say it
now that I have
the pen in my hand –
those that get torn up after being written,
they live forever,
those poems.
कालजयी
कहना चाहता था
बहुत पहले
पर अब जबकि क़लम मेरे हाथ में है
कह दूँ—
जो लिखकर फाड़ दी जाती हैं
कालजयी होती हैं
वही कविताएँ।
That’s how I do stylish
Delhi or Panama
That’s how I do stylish –
Kurta and pyjama.
Would feel just like Holi
If I could stir my Hindi in with
Bhojpuri, quick and lowly.
The scorching afternoon unfurled
One lone bamboo leaf
Screaming at the world.
Me, you and them
Everyone’s missed the bus
We’re all standing here, mum.
It’s just that sort of time
Every pedestrian seems
A messenger divine.
अपना ठाट यही है
दिल्ली हो कि पनामा
अपना ठाट यही है
कुर्ता और पजामा।
अपनी तो यह होली
हिन्दी में घुल जाए
टुक भोजपुरिया बोली।
जलती दुपहरिया में
एक बाँस की पत्ती
चीख़ रही दुनिया में।
हम हैं तुम हो वे हैं
सब की छूट गई बस
सब चुपचाप खड़े हैं।
युग ही है कुछ ऐसा
हर पैदल लगता है
देवदूत के जैसा।
All translations by Trisha Gupta.
The Hindi originals of these poems were published in Matdan Kendra Par Jhapaki, Kedarnath Singh, Rajkamal Prakashan