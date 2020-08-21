Blood

It’s got tired

Of flowing through veins

Sometimes it bangs at the door

And you have to call a doctor

Just think about it

It has to make that long journey

Running lakhs, crores of metres

Every day, inside our bodies

Running lakhs, crores of metres

And the body, it suffers silently

When we walk, it walks

And we think we’re the ones walking

Its work relieves us

But now it is tired

Of this nonstop journey

Through the tiny capillaries

Of two hundred and fifty crore bodies

Sometimes it feels like a collective fatigue

That it is suffering

Carrying on its shoulders an unbreakable rock

For lakhs of years

Where it’s going, where it needs to go

Is irrelevant to its carrying on.

All the bloods on earth are one

Making the same journey

Running up and down

One earth-length body

No, rest they do not want

The drop that drips in Syria

Is heard by the child’s heartbeat in my village

Hundreds of crores of hearts

Beating in the same rhythm

Making the world turn

All these bloods

Chatting with other bloods.

ख़ून वह नसों में बहते-बहते

थक गया है

कभी पीटता है किवाड़

तो डॉक्टर बुलाना पड़ता है

ज़रा सोचिये तो सही

उसे लाखों-करोड़ों मीटर की लम्बी यात्रा

रोज़-रोज़ करनी पड़ती है हमारे शरीर में

और शरीर है कि सब सहता है चुपचाप

जब हम चलते हैं

चलता वह है

और हमें लगता है हम चल रहे हैं

यह एक एवजी काम है

जो करता है वह

और अब वह करते-करते थक गया है

ढाई अरब देहों में

छोटे-छोटे सूक्ष्म जीवकोषों की यात्रा

अनवरत जारी है

कभी-कभी लगता है एक सामूहिक थकान

झेल रहा है वह

जैसे लाखों बरसों की एक कड़ियल चट्टान

रखी है उसके कन्धों पर

जाना कहाँ है – पहुँचाना कहाँ है

इससे बेख़बर सिर्फ़ चल रहा है वह पृथ्वी के सारे ख़ून एक हैं

एक ही यात्रा में

एक ही पृथ्वी-भर लम्बी देह में

दौड़ रहे हैं वे

नहीं – विश्राम उन्हें नहीं चाहिए

सीरिया में जो टपकती है बूँद

उसे सुनती है मेरे गाँव के

बच्चे की धड़कन

अरबों धड़कनें एक ही लय में

घुमा रही हैं दुनिया को

हर ख़ून

हर ख़ून से बतियाता है!

How many years does it take

Under a blazing sun

I have seen the thick flavour drip

from the root of a fresh-cut stalk of cane

I have seen rows of trucks

waiting their turn,

their unblinking stares

fixed on the smoke from the mill

I have seen frying pans of syrup

and floating in them

the eyes of children

and of the old

I have seen them so many times

and so close to the flame

that I, too, have simmered

boiled a little.

Each time, having simmered,

walking home, gathering

all the force of my respiratory system,

I have asked over and over

and forgive me fine people

if I ask yet again

– how long does it take

for a vehicle of my country

to reach the final fork of the mill

How long does it take for a hand of my country

to reach a gaping, hungry mouth

How many years?

कितने बरस लगते हैं

मैंने तेज़ धूप में

ताज़ा कटे हुए गन्ने की जड़ से

एक गाढ़े स्वाद को

टपकते हुए देखा है

देखी है ट्रकों की क़तारें

अपनी पारी के इंतज़ार में

मिल के धुएँ की ओर

एकटक ताकती हुई मैंने देखे हैं रस के कड़ाह

और उनमें तैरती हुई

बच्चों की

बूढ़ों की आँखें

मैंने इतनी बार देखा है

और इतने पास से

कि रस की आँच पर

थोड़ा-थोड़ा सींझा हूँ

खौला हूँ मैं भी हर बार सींझकर

घर लौटते हुए

सारे श्वास-तंत्र की ताक़त बटोरकर

मैंने बारहा पूछा है

और क्षमा करें भद्रजन

यदि फिर पूछ रहा हूँ

मेरे देश की एक गाड़ी को

कितना समय लगता है

मिल के आखिरी काँटे तक पहुँचने में मेरे देश के एक हाथ को

एक खुले हुए भूखे मुँह तक पहुँचने में

कितने बरस लगते हैं?

A few lines

That house you see beyond the town is mine

That town that is yet to be housed is mine

Every time you chop it off, it’ll grow back again

The arm may be yours – the head is mine

Well done on your destination, it’s my path I’m proud of

Principle and voyage – and the voyage is mine

What’s left behind when all your sums are done

Hoard it for me with care, that void is mine

Here, you can have your Muktibodh! she said with a laugh

But quiet Shamsher here, he’s definitely mine!

कुछ पंक्तियाँ शहर के पार जो दिखता है वो घर मेरा है

जो बसा ही नहीं अब तक वो शहर मेरा है करोगे जितनी बार क़त्ल फिर उग आएगा

वही है आपका बाजू वही सर मेरा है उन्हें मंजि़ल की बधाई मुझे रस्ते पे गरूर

उसूल और सफर – और सफर मेरा है बच गया है जो वहाँ सारे गुणा-भाग के बाद

उसे सँभालकर रखना वो सिफर मेरा है दे दिया तुझको मुक्तिबोध – हँसके उसने कहा

मगर वो चुप्पा-सा शमशेर इधर मेरा है।

Testament

My skin should be donated

to some field

My poems set afloat

down a moat

And the crows invited

to come and caw on the parapet.

My kurta should be given away

to a tree

My shirt

to a bush

My letters should be sent

to another address

With someone else’s name

Instead of mine

My bed should be given

To a bedless neighbour

Whatever I say,

I say.

But what I don’t say

Should be handed over

to the stones

So that perhaps, just perhaps,

they might speak?

वसीयतनामा मेरी खाल दे दी जाए

किसी खेत को

कविताएँ कर दी जाएँ प्रवाहित

किसी नाले में

कौओं को दे दिया जाए निमंत्रण

कि आवें और छज्जे पर बैठकर

काँव-काँव करें

मेरा कुर्ता किसी पेड़ को

दे दिया जाए

कमीज़ किसी झाड़ी को

मेरी चिट्ठियाँ भेज दी जाएँ

किसी और पते पर

किसी और का नाम लिख दिया जाए

मेरे नाम की जगह

मेरा बिस्तर दे दिया जाए

किसी बेबिस्तर पड़ोसी को जो कहता हूँ

सो मैं कहता हूँ

पर जो नहीं कहता

वह पत्थरों को दे दिया जाए

कि शायद...शायद...

कुछ बोलें।

Immortal

I wanted to say it

much earlier,

but let me say it

now that I have

the pen in my hand –

those that get torn up after being written,

they live forever,

those poems.

कालजयी कहना चाहता था

बहुत पहले

पर अब जबकि क़लम मेरे हाथ में है

कह दूँ—

जो लिखकर फाड़ दी जाती हैं

कालजयी होती हैं

वही कविताएँ।

That’s how I do stylish

Delhi or Panama

That’s how I do stylish –

Kurta and pyjama.

Would feel just like Holi

If I could stir my Hindi in with

Bhojpuri, quick and lowly.

The scorching afternoon unfurled

One lone bamboo leaf

Screaming at the world.

Me, you and them

Everyone’s missed the bus

We’re all standing here, mum.

It’s just that sort of time

Every pedestrian seems

A messenger divine.

अपना ठाट यही है दिल्ली हो कि पनामा

अपना ठाट यही है

कुर्ता और पजामा। अपनी तो यह होली

हिन्दी में घुल जाए

टुक भोजपुरिया बोली। जलती दुपहरिया में

एक बाँस की पत्ती

चीख़ रही दुनिया में। हम हैं तुम हो वे हैं

सब की छूट गई बस

सब चुपचाप खड़े हैं। युग ही है कुछ ऐसा

हर पैदल लगता है

देवदूत के जैसा।

All translations by Trisha Gupta.

The Hindi originals of these poems were published in Matdan Kendra Par Jhapaki, Kedarnath Singh, Rajkamal Prakashan