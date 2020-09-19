Displayed at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, this gulnari embroidery shawl illustrates the tale of Alexander’s life, with episodes and characters from the Sikandarnama. It was presented by Sayyad, a rafoogar from Jammu to Maharaja Gulab Singh.

In 1846, Gulab Singh became the first Dogra king of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir after the First Anglo-Sikh War. Here is a question for you about the formal treaty that he sighed with the East India Company.

This quiz has been created by the Heritage Lab and the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh.

