Once it so happened, that a camel rider came across a snake caught in a fire. The rider attempted to rescue the snake. However, his good deed was met with evil as the snake threatened to kill him and his camel. With the help of a wise fox, the rider managed to capture the snake and saved himself.

Displayed at the Bharat Kala Bhavan Museum, Varanasi, this painting is from the Iyar-e-Danish manuscript that was produced in Lahore in the late 16th century under the patronage of the Mughals. It was a simplified version of the Anvar-e-Suhayli. These animal fables owe their origin to the Sanskrit Panchatantra which was intended for the education of princes.

This quiz has been created by the Heritage Lab and the Bharat Kala Bhavan Museum, BHU.

