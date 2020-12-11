My Heart

One day when I became convinced

that my heart was at the root of all my woes

to the point that it had become a woe unto itself

I took it to a doctor

and said helplessly, Doctor this is my heart

but it’s not the heart

I used to be so proud of

The doctor was quite experienced

He’d repaired so many hearts

that this repairman of hearts almost seemed an invalid himself

He said you must have read Mirza Ghalib thoroughly

I know this is an old heart

At first it was transparent, but it has slowly grown opaque

and now nothing can be seen inside it

It keeps soaking up emotions but revealing nothing

just as a black hole soaks up all the light

But tell me your history

I said, Doc, you may be right.

I often feel like my heart’s not in the right place

and it’s hard to figure out just where it is

Sometimes it feels like it’s slid into my belly or traveled to my hands

Quite often I’m under the delusion it’s camped out in my feet

and it’s my heart, not my feet

that’s traversing this vexed world

The doctor abandoned his professional tone and waxed philosophical

Yes, yes, he said, I knew the moment I saw you

that there was no cure for a heart like yours

Best I can do is some patching up – darning and so forth

This type of heart can only be mended

when another heart opens up to it

and surely you know how things are these days

no one speaks from the heart anymore

Everyone hides their hearts

Such a big country, but no souls anywhere

That’s why your heart has abandoned its home

and keeps fleeing from place to place –

stopping sometimes in your hands, sometimes in your feet

Two Versions

Morning and evening

Night and day

I write two versions

The word day melts into the inky black of night

Night’s words float away in the waters of day

A delicate feeling

coming to life

during time spent inside

is lost the moment it emerges

into the outside world

I get up suddenly and say

these words – they don’t contain a shadow of me

And now it’s already late

As soon as I emerge

I’ll be surrounded by such things once again

that I’ve never managed to grasp

Along the way

one man says he recognises who I am

I say, “You are just the same”

But in the meantime, the whole world has changed

from one confusion to another

We walked together a long time

as though we had

a consciousness in common

as though we hadn’t separate names

We rubbed words together and made sparks

We made marks in places on the map

where the rumblings of spring could be heard

And hope was for us like salt

with which we ate our bread

Obviously we could fight no grand fight

But when we returned it was like

returning wounded from a field of battle

Suddenly, I happen upon a woman

I say to her

How can I forget that day

that wore the light attire of night?

It was raining, and people hurried to their homes

Leaves flew from trees, filling up the space

between our faces

their taste still stored in some portion of our tongues

For a short while, we stood fast in the breeze

like two drops of rain

forgetting our own existence

We wanted to surrender our names to one another

but before we could, tangled paths appeared before us

full of sharp turns

What I think of when inside

I forget when I come out

So much of time is out

full of seductive gleaming advertisements

the hands of the clock advancing rapidly

the still body of time, spread out on all sides

People rushing off to shop

or returning home from shopping

I follow them a ways

Their shadows fall upon me

but I cannot understand them

A Manifesto for Murderers

Yes, we know

how sly and wily we are

We know

how many lies we’ve told

We know

how many people we’ve killed

how many beaten

how many bullied without reason

And no,

we haven’t spared the women or children

When people weep and whine

we rob their homes

Our hustle goes on in plain sight

and out of sight

No one knows better than us

the gory details of our deeds

That’s why we don’t worry

about those who know the truth

about us

We know

our strategy depends on the many

who know very little about us

or have no idea at all

And the many who do know

agree that what we do is for the best

And wish that they themselves

could do the same.

Mangalesh Dabral was the author of numerous books of poetry, essays, and other genres, including This Number Does Not Exist. His work has been translated and published in all major Indian languages and in Russian, German, Dutch, Spanish, French, Polish, and Bulgarian. He has spent his adult life as a literary editor for various newspapers published in Delhi and other north Indian cities, and has been featured at numerous international events and festivals, including the International Poetry Festival. The recipient of many literary awards, he has also translated into Hindi the works of Pablo Neruda, Bertolt Brecht, Ernesto Cardenal, Yannis Ritsos, Tadeusz Rozewicz, and Zbigniew Herbert.

Daisy Rockwell is a writer, translator and painter living in the US. Her translations include Upendranath Ashk’s Falling Walls, Bhisham Sahni’s Tamas, and numerous short stories and poems from Hindi by authors such as Shrilal Shukla, Shubham Shree, and Upendranath Ashk. Her paintings have been exhibited widely, and she is also author of The Little Book of Terror, a collection of essays and paintings on the War on Terror, and Taste, a novel.