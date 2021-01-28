Heart Of Light, a graphic story, by Orijit Sen and Pakhi Sen has won the first prize at the Hamzanama Comic Contest 2020. The contest celebrates a centuries-old tradition while creating a brand new one. The original Hamzanama was an epic tale that spanned numerous volumes in the life of Amir Hamza, a hero who fought for the downtrodden of all kinds.

As the judges put it, the prizewinning story is “...[s]tunning in execution, from design to theme to its place as a piece of solidarity-creating protest art. This is masterful, the way it connects past/present/future while every timeless-feeling tableau gives us a new playground for our eyes to travel through...”

Here is the winning story, published with permission from the authors.