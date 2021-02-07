In the Wall Street Journal, Sadanand Dhume argues that pop star Rihanna has rallied to the wrong cause: Modi’s news farm laws are actually good for India.
In the Indian Express, Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes that the overwhelming political power Hindu nationalists have will not be seriously challenged in the near future, notwithstanding a few social movements.
There is nothing like a “Chinese debt-trap”, explain Deborah Brautigam and Meg Rithmire in the Atlantic. The narrative wrongfully portrays both Beijing and the developing countries it deals with.
The stand-off over the farm laws has become international farce, writes TN Ninan in the Business Standard. Thebest course would be to toss issue back to Parliament.
In the Indian Express, Suhas Palshikar writes about the extraodinary sight of the Union government literally barricading itself and its seat of power – Delhi.
The Modi government has lost farm laws battle, argues Shekhar Gupta in the Print. Now raising the Sikh separatist bogey will be an even graver error.
Neither the government nor the urban middle classes have felt a sense of unease over the farmers’ despair, argues Krishna Kumar in the Hindu.
The GameStop rally exposed the perils of “meme populism”,writes Eric Levitz in the Intelligencer.
In Public Books, Joanne Randa Nucho explains how Treaty of Versailles still haunts the world.
In the New York Times, Liz Day ruminates on what the wall-to-wall coverage of pop star Britney Spears means.
Whiteness is the greatest racial fraud argues Luvell Anderson in the Boston Review.