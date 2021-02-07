  • In the Wall Street Journal, Sadanand Dhume argues that pop star Rihanna has rallied to the wrong cause: Modi’s news farm laws are actually good for India.
  • In the Indian Express, Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes that the overwhelming political power Hindu nationalists have will not be seriously challenged in the near future, notwithstanding a few social movements.
  • There is nothing like a “Chinese debt-trap”, explain Deborah Brautigam and Meg Rithmire in the Atlantic. The narrative wrongfully portrays both Beijing and the developing countries it deals with.
  • The stand-off over the farm laws has become international farce, writes TN Ninan in the Business Standard. The best course would be to toss issue back to Parliament.
  • In the Indian Express, Suhas Palshikar writes about the extraodinary sight of the Union government literally barricading itself and its seat of power – Delhi.
  • The Modi government has lost farm laws battle, argues Shekhar Gupta in the Print. Now raising the Sikh separatist bogey will be an even graver error.
  • Neither the government nor the urban middle classes have felt a sense of unease over the farmers’ despair, argues Krishna Kumar in the Hindu.
  • The GameStop rally exposed the perils of “meme populism”,writes Eric Levitz in the Intelligencer.
  • In Public Books, Joanne Randa Nucho explains how Treaty of Versailles still haunts the world.
  • In the New York Times, Liz Day ruminates on what the wall-to-wall coverage of pop star Britney Spears means.
  • Whiteness is the greatest racial fraud argues Luvell Anderson in the Boston Review.