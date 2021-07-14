England vs India, 3rd T20I, live score and updates: Can Harmanpreet Kaur and Co clinch the series?
Updates from the third T20I between Harmanpreet Kaur’s India and Heather Knight’s England.
Live updates
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between England and India, that brings an end to the tour for the visitors. Can Harmanpreet Kaur and Co clinch the T20I series that is level now? Also at stake is a chance to level the points overall in the mult-format series where England are ahead 8-6.
Indian spinners, fielders starred during the final overs as visitors edged out England by eight runs in the second T20 International to level the series 1-1. Batting first, India lost way after a good start provided by opener Shafali Verma (48 off 38 balls) to finish on 148/4. Harmanpreet Kaur returned to some form with her innings of 31 that included two sixes.
In reply, opener Tammy Beaumont’s 59 off 50 balls put England in good position before they were restricted to 140/8 in 20 overs.