India athletes will be in action in badminton, archery, boxing, sailing, rowing and hockey on Wednesday, July 27, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Indian archers will need to quickly shrug off the disappointment of elimination from the team events as they brace for tougher challenges ahead in the individual competitions of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Badminton star PV Sindhu will be keen to continue her good form when she faces Hong kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi in the group stage, while B Sai Praneeth will also want to get a win under his belt despite being knocked out of the men’s singles competition.
The Indian women’s hockey team, having lost its first two games against Netherlands and Germany, will be keen to put up a strong display against Great Britain on Wednesday.
Boxer Pooja Rani will begin her campaign, while Indian athletes will feature in rowing and sailing competitions too.
Scroll across the table or swipe right to view all columns.
India's schedule on July 28 (IST)
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Location
|Medal event?
|Archery
|7:31
|Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations
|Tarundeep vs UKR HUNBIN Oleksii
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|No
|Archery
|8.10
|Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminations
|If Tarundeep wins R64
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|No
|Archery
|12:30
|Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations
|Pravin Jadahv vs ROC Galsan
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|No
|Archery
|13.22
|Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations
|If Pravin Jadhav wins R64
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|No
|Archery
|14:14
|Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations
|Deepika Kumari vs BHU Karma
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|No
|Archery
|14:53
|Women's Individual 1/16 Eliminations
|If Deepika Kumari wins R64
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|No
|Sailing
|8:35
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 04
|Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy
|Sagami
|No
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 05
|Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy
|Sagami
|No
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 06
|Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy
|Sagami
|No
|Rowing
|8:00
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2
|Arjun Jat Lal & Arvind Singh
|Sea Forest Waterway
|No
|Badminton
|7:30
|Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Group
|PV Sindhu vs HKG CHEUNG Ngan Yi
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 2
|No
|Badminton
|14:30
|Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Group D
|B. Sai Praneeth v NEDCALJOUW Mark
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 3
|No
|Hockey
|6:30
|Women's Pool A
|GBR vs IND
|Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch
|No
|Boxing
|14:33
|Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16#
|Pooja Rani vs ALG CHAIB Ichrak
|Kokugikan Arena
|No
