India athletes will be in action in badminton, archery, boxing, sailing, rowing and hockey on Wednesday, July 27, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Indian archers will need to quickly shrug off the disappointment of elimination from the team events as they brace for tougher challenges ahead in the individual competitions of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Badminton star PV Sindhu will be keen to continue her good form when she faces Hong kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi in the group stage, while B Sai Praneeth will also want to get a win under his belt despite being knocked out of the men’s singles competition.

The Indian women’s hockey team, having lost its first two games against Netherlands and Germany, will be keen to put up a strong display against Great Britain on Wednesday.

Boxer Pooja Rani will begin her campaign, while Indian athletes will feature in rowing and sailing competitions too.

