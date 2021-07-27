India athletes will be in action in badminton, archery, boxing, sailing, rowing and hockey on Wednesday, July 27, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Indian archers will need to quickly shrug off the disappointment of elimination from the team events as they brace for tougher challenges ahead in the individual competitions of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

India at Tokyo 2020, day 4 as it happened: Indian hockey team, Lovlina win on a day of heartbreaks

Badminton star PV Sindhu will be keen to continue her good form when she faces Hong kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi in the group stage, while B Sai Praneeth will also want to get a win under his belt despite being knocked out of the men’s singles competition.

The Indian women’s hockey team, having lost its first two games against Netherlands and Germany, will be keen to put up a strong display against Great Britain on Wednesday.

Boxer Pooja Rani will begin her campaign, while Indian athletes will feature in rowing and sailing competitions too.

Scroll across the table or swipe right to view all columns.

India's schedule on July 28 (IST)

Sport Start Time Event Athletes Location Medal event?
Archery 7:31 Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations  Tarundeep vs UKR HUNBIN Oleksii Yumenoshima Final Field No 
Archery 8.10 Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminations If Tarundeep wins R64 Yumenoshima Final Field No 
Archery 12:30 Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations  Pravin Jadahv vs ROC Galsan Yumenoshima Final Field No
Archery 13.22 Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations If Pravin Jadhav wins R64 Yumenoshima Final Field No
Archery 14:14 Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations Deepika Kumari vs BHU Karma  Yumenoshima Final Field No 
Archery 14:53 Women's Individual 1/16 Eliminations If Deepika Kumari wins R64 Yumenoshima Final Field No
Sailing 8:35 Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 04 Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy Sagami No
Sailing Followed by Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 05 Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy Sagami No
Sailing Followed by Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 06 Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy Sagami No
Rowing 8:00 Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2 Arjun Jat Lal & Arvind Singh Sea Forest Waterway No
Badminton 7:30 Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Group  PV Sindhu vs HKG CHEUNG Ngan Yi Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 2 No
Badminton 14:30 Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Group D B. Sai Praneeth v NEDCALJOUW Mark Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 3 No
Hockey 6:30 Women's Pool A GBR vs IND Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch No
Boxing 14:33 Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16#  Pooja Rani vs ALG CHAIB Ichrak Kokugikan Arena No