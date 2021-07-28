India at Tokyo 2020, day 5 live: Women’s hockey team action versus GBR; Sindhu, archers in action
Updates through Wednesday at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Follow Scroll.in’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games coverage here.
Live updates
Women’s hockey, pool A, GBR 2-1 IND, Q2 GOAL INDDIAAAA! Oh Sharmila Devi with a poacher’s finish from a PC. Gurjit with the drag flick, the Indian No 7 is waiting at the goal-mouth to guide it in. India are back in this one. GBR went down to 10 briefly, India immediately push forward in numbers to win a PC and made it count. That’s smart game play.
Women’s hockey, pool A, GBR 2-0 IND, Q2: Green card to GBR player, India have a couple of minutes to make something happen with the extra player... and PC!
Women’s hockey, pool A, GBR 2-0 IND, Q2: GOAL GBR! Oh dear, India were starting to push forward more and that opened up spaces in the back. Savita saves a shot across goal but it falls to Hannah Martin who holds up play well and then slots it through the GK’s pads. Savita will have wanted to do better there.
Women’s hockey, pool A: Must be said, Vandana Katariya seems to be India’s best player on the pitch once again. She’s been impressive in Tokyo so far. Q2 begins.
Women’s hockey, pool A, GBR 1-0 IND end of Q1: Time for the first break.
GBR dominating possession is no surprise, India are a team set up to counterattack but that early goal is such a spanner in the wheels. Spoils all game-plans. Rani Rampal and Co are starting to grow in the game, hopefully the next PC goes in.
Women’s hockey, pool A, GBR 1-0 IND in Q1: PC, INDIA! A rare one too so far in the event. Gurjit with a powerful drag flick! But saved. India get another. But this is blocked brilliantly by the rusher.
Women’s hockey, pool A, GBR 1-0 IND in Q1: PC, GBR. But Savita pulls off a superb save with her left foot. CRUCIAL!
Women’s hockey, pool A, GBR 1-0 IND in Q1: 71% possession for GBR in the first 8 mins or so. Not surprising, but conceding early will hurt India’s gameplan.
Women’s hockey, pool A, GBR 1-0 IND in Q1: Big chance GBR! Martin tries creating a chance this time, great work down the right channel and a brilliant cutback. But it evades the attacker waiting to finish. Let off for India, that looked like a certain goal
Women’s hockey, pool A, GBR 1-0 IND: GOAL GBR! Oh dear. That’s a nightmare start for Indians. Just 75 seconds in the match, GBR have the lead. Ball bounced off Savita’s pads, straight into Martin’s path and she just had to tap it in.
Women’s hockey, pool A: Pushback!
Women’s hockey, pool A: Mind you, the defending champions. But GBR haven’t had the greatest time in international hockey recently.
Women’s hockey, pool A: India have lost their first two matches — against the Netherlands and against Germany but they need to get a win under their belt today. The good thing for India is that they got their two toughest tests of the way... GBR will be tough too, but potentially a winnable fixture. National anthems done!
Women’s hockey, pool A: First up, a massive match for Rani Rampal and Co.
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Location
|Hockey
|6:30
|Women's Pool A
|GBR vs IND
|Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch
06.20 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as we follow the Indian contingent’s hopes and dreams (as well as the elite athletes from other nations, we are not too picky!)
First of all, it’s a later start today per Indian Standard Time, so that’s a few more minutes of sleep. Secondly, today there are no medal events lined up today for Indian athletes...but significant steps will be (may be) taken towards one.
It was a day of heartbreaks for Indians on Tuesday, let’s see what Wednesday has in store.
India at Tokyo 2020: Day 5 complete schedule
India at Tokyo 2020, day 4 as it happened: Indian hockey team, Lovlina win on a day of heartbreaks