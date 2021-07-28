India at Tokyo 2020, day 5 live: Women’s hockey team eye 1st win; Sindhu, archers in action
Updates through Wednesday at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Live updates
Women’s hockey, pool A: Pushback!
Women’s hockey, pool A: Mind you, the defending champions. But GBR haven’t had the greatest time in international hockey recently.
Women’s hockey, pool A: India have lost their first two matches — against the Netherlands and against Germany but they need to get a win under their belt today. The good thing for India is that they got their two toughest tests of the way... GBR will be tough too, but potentially a winnable fixture. National anthems done!
Women’s hockey, pool A: First up, a massive match for Rani Rampal and Co.
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Location
|Hockey
|6:30
|Women's Pool A
|GBR vs IND
|Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch
06.20 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as we follow the Indian contingent’s hopes and dreams (as well as the elite athletes from other nations, we are not too picky!)
First of all, it’s a later start today per Indian Standard Time, so that’s a few more minutes of sleep. Secondly, today there are no medal events lined up today for Indian athletes...but significant steps will be (may be) taken towards one.
It was a day of heartbreaks for Indians on Tuesday, let’s see what Wednesday has in store.
India at Tokyo 2020: Day 5 complete schedule
