World No 1 Deepika Kumari went down in the quarter-finals of the women’s individual event, losing in straight sets to Korean top seed An San at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The Indian was playing catch-up from the start as she hit a 7 to begin with, while An San started with three straight 10s to take the first set.

Kumari took her time to begin the second set and shot a 10, but followed it with two straight 7s which all but put her out of contention.

She began the third set with another 7, when perhaps a closer score would have given her an in as the Korean couldn’t find a 10 in the round either.

It was not the best of matches by An San but she didn’t have to do much after those perfect 10s. Deepika Kumari could not recover after the first set and it made all the difference in the end.

Earlier in the day, the 27-year-old Indian reached the quarter-final after wining a nervy shoot-out against eighth seed Ksenia Perova of Russia in the Round of 16.

