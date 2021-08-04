India at Tokyo 2020 day 12 live updates: Neeraj Chopra, wrestlers, Lovlina Borgohain, women’s hockey
Coverage of the main events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics through Wednesday.
Follow Scroll.in’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games coverage here.
Live updates
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: The first athlete to qualify for final, Finland’s ETELATALO Lassi.
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: Starts with a 82.04m, released nice and early before the white line. Getting warmups done one supposes.
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: Well maybe not the greatest of conditions, only three more than 80.00 so far. And now it is time for Vetter. One and done, surely.
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: Romanian Novac starts off proceedings with a 83.27 to get the ball rolling! Indications the conditions are not bad. Chopra is the 15th in action in Group A, Vetter is 11th.
DID YOU KNOW: Vetter is the only man in the world to have thrown beyond 90.00 in the past 24 months. He has done so 18 times in competitions – including a record streak of seven competitions between April and June this year. (via World Athletics)
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification: Qualifying performance 83.50 (Q) or at least 12 best performers advance to the Final (q). But given the quality of the field, would be alright to say a “Q” is almost essential to make it through. There are 32 athletes in the fray and more than 15 have a season best of 83.50 or more. Many athletes will hope to be one and done (qualify with first out of three attempts).
Men's javelin throw top 5 season bests
|Name
|Season Best
|Personal Best
|Order / Group
|NOC
|VETTER Johannes
|96.29
|97.76
|11 A
|GER
|KRUKOWSKI Marcin
|89.55
|89.55
|1 B
|POL
|WALCOTT Keshorn
|89.12
|90.16
|14 B
|TTO
|CHOPRA Neeraj
|88.07
|88.07
|15 A
|IND
|CAKSS Gatis
|87.57
|87.57
|16 A
|LAT
Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A: Neeraj Chopra, one of India’s star athletes in the contingent for Tokyo Olympics, begins his competition shortly the qualification round for men’s javelin throw. To say Germany’s Johannes Vetter is the favourite for this event would be an understatement. Later in Group B, Shivpal Singh is in action as well.
Tokyo 2020, men’s javelin throw: Ahead of Neeraj Chopra’s event, a look at start list & season bests
05.25 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on action this Wednesday. It has the potential to be a massive day for Indian sport. Plenty of events to look forward to and we will come to the rest of it later, but first up, all our focus is on a debut that many of us have been waiting for. Rio 2016 came too soon for the record-breaking, path-breaking Neeraj Chopra but he is now at the Olympic Games.