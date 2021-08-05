Tokyo 2020 day 13 live updates: India trailing in hockey bronze match, Vinesh Phogat in action soon
Coverage of the main events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics through Thursday.
Live updates
Hockey, men’s bronze medal match IND 0-1 GER, Q1: SREEJESH SAVES! India did alright in the phase after conceding but the Germans are all over their now. Viren Rasquinha on air says the full press from the Europeans has put India under all sorts of trouble. The Indian goalkeeper has been called into action a few times early and he is doing what he does. Germany have had 6 circle entries already! 3 mins to go.
Wrestling, women’s 53kg: Vinesh Phogat is in a loaded category and has a tough early round to negotiate. Here’s a look at her half of the draw. She will be in action around 745 am or so, followed by Anshu in repechage.
Hockey, men’s bronze medal match IND 0-1 GER, Q1: The drag flick comes from Rupinder, but Bob couldn’t build a goal there. Saved! A bit too high. India come again down the right flank, but a free hit is given to the Germans.
Hockey, men’s bronze medal match IND 0-1 GER, Q1: The Indians go on the offensive right away, a green card for Germany. And there is a chance to make this count. Mandeep gets the first PC! (Converting is a whole different deal)
Hockey, men’s bronze medal match IND 0-1 GER, Q1: GOAL GERMANY. Oh well, the best laid plans and all that... India under pressure from the word go and it pays within the first two minutes. Defence caught napping a bit there, just couldn’t clear their lines. Timur Oruz the scorer from the scramble.
Hockey, men’s bronze medal match: INDIA vs GERMANY
National anthems done... it’s time!
With very little competitive hockey action in recent past, there is not much to go by in terms of valuable recent H2H. India were supposed to face Germany in the FIH Pro League but that got cancelled too. Both teams have been up and down in this tournament. Long story short, this could go either way, TEDtalk done.
Ashish Magotra: Germany are beatable. The bronze medal on the line. India can do this. This means so much.
Coach’s corner: Graham Reid
“At 2-1, we created a lot of opportunities, and really we should have converted. We couldn’t get that scoreboard pressure to go to 3-1. When it was 2-2 also, we had the opportunity to go 3-2. The number of opportunities at that time, we didn’t get that scoreboard pressure back on Belgium. There were a few periods of play when we lost the ball and they scored, and we spiralled a little bit after that. I think we paid the prize of not getting that scoreboard pressure back onto them when we could have.
“As far as Germany is concerned, players are keen to make amends for yesterday (Tuesday), they are aware the Bronze medal is up for grabs. Mentally we are in the right space, and we will be working harder. We will be making sure all our T’s are crossed for the games against Germany.”— Via Hockey India pre-match release
Captain’s corner: Manpreet Singh
“I think we should just forget about what happened in the Semi Final and just put all our focus and energy into the game against Germany. The team has the experience of playing them in recent times. We are ready for the challenge. We have the entire country’s support. We are pumped up.”— Via Hockey India pre-match release
Here’s a look at India’s statistics from the tournament so far... (X: match start, I: substitute)
Wrestling: Today is time for Vinesh Phogat to begin her campaign. Five years after Rio (a moment that broke not just her heart but thousands watching), she is in Tokyo as the No 1 seed. In a field as loaded as hers, it might not mean much but one hopes she has a good run. She has earned it with what has been an incredible journey of self discovery in the last few years.
If you have not already read it, here’s a great feature to read about her from Vinay Siwach:
Golf Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2: We will come back to golf later in the day. For now the focus turns to the Oi Hockey Stadium and then the wrestling mats where Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik are in action early.
Golf Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2: Coincidence is not causation but since this tweet by Ashish Magotra, Aditi Ashok has slid a place from 2nd to 3rd on the leaderboard. Have a word with him on Twitter. Jokes aside, it is another solid round so far for the Indian who has tied-2nd last night. She has had two birdies in the front-nine and halfway through her round 2 is still six under par overall.
06.25 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
There are certain days in sport that make you get up out of the bed in anticipation or dread or a weird combination of both. For hundreds of thousands of hockey fans in India, today has got to be one such. The wait has been long. After decades of dominating the Olympic Games, the Indian men’s team has gone decades without anything to celebrate apart from a match win here and there. Forty one years. Will that wait be over today?
There is also the brilliant story of Vinesh Phogat to follow today, as she is on a redemption pathway not unlike Mirabai Chanu from Rio to Tokyo. Wrestling is where most of the action is going to be, assuming there are no early heartbreaks.
We cannot wait.
