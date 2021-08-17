In what will go down as one of India’s most famous wins, Virat Kohli and Co beat England by 151 runs to win the second Test at Lord’s and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Monday.
Chasing 272, England were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs with skipper Joe Root top-scoring with 33.
India had 60 overs to bowl out England and the task was made possible by an all-round effort from the pacers. Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets including the final two, but it was a collective effort that saw India produce one of the most remarkable of turnarounds.
A bowlers' day out at Lord's: How Shami, Bumrah, Siraj and Ishant scripted an epic Indian win
Second Test, Day 5 as it happened: Siraj picks 4-for as Kohli and Co win by 151 runs
Lord's Test Day 5 video highlights: Looking back at a remarkable day of cricket
Here are some of the best reactions to the win:
