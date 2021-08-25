In less than one year, India – in addition to registering some of their most famous away wins – have added two entries to their top 10 lowest scores of all time in Test cricket.

India collapsed to 78 all out after winning the toss on the first day of the third Test against England at Headingley on Wednesday.

It was their lowest Test total against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord’s in 1974.

The visitors lost their last six wickets for 22 runs having been 56/4 at lunch, with this slump following their all-time lowest 36 all out against Australia in Adelaide in December during a series India eventually won 2-1.

Home great James Anderson ripped through India’s top order while talking 3/6 in eight overs, including the prize wicket of Virat Kohli for seven.

Both Sam Curran and Craig Overton took two wickets in two balls after lunch, with Overton finishing with 3/14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.

India opener Rohit Sharma (19) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the only batsmen to make it into double figures on Wednesday, with 16 runs coming in extras.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after a 151-run win in the second Test at Lord’s last week.

India's lowest totals in Test cricket (all out)

Score Overs Inns of the match Match result Opposition Ground Date of match start
36 21.2 3 lost v Australia Adelaide 17 Dec 2020
42 17.0 3 lost v England Lord's 20 Jun 1974
58 21.3* 2 lost v Australia Brisbane 28 Nov 1947
58 21.4 2 lost v England Manchester 17 Jul 1952
66 34.1 4 lost v South Africa Durban 26 Dec 1996
67 24.2* 3 lost v Australia Melbourne 6 Feb 1948
75 30.5 1 lost v West Indies Delhi 25 Nov 1987
76 20.0 1 lost v South Africa Ahmedabad 3 Apr 2008
78 40.4 1 TBD v England Leeds 25 Aug 2021
81 26.3* 3 lost v New Zealand Wellington 13 Feb 1976
81 35.5 4 lost v West Indies Bridgetown 27 Mar 1997
* = 8-ball overs (Via ESPNCricinfo Statsguru)

The total was India’s third lowest in Test matches played in England:

Kohli was surprised after finally winning the toss but his decision to bat first at Headingley didn’t work out as his team never got settled in with the bat. KL Rahul, who scored a splendid century in the previous Test at Lord’s, got out for a duck in the first over and the wickets kept tumbling thereafter.

Lowest 1st inns all-out after opting to bat

Team Score Overs Opposition Ground
New Zealand 45 19.2 v South Africa Cape Town
Zimbabwe 54 31.2 v South Africa Cape Town
Pakistan 59 31.5 v Australia Sharjah
Pakistan 72 39.3 v England Birmingham
India 76 20.0 v South Africa Ahmedabad
India 78 40.4 v England Leeds
Since 2000 (Via ESPNCricinfo Statsguru)