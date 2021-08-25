In less than one year, India – in addition to registering some of their most famous away wins – have added two entries to their top 10 lowest scores of all time in Test cricket.
India collapsed to 78 all out after winning the toss on the first day of the third Test against England at Headingley on Wednesday.
It was their lowest Test total against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord’s in 1974.
The visitors lost their last six wickets for 22 runs having been 56/4 at lunch, with this slump following their all-time lowest 36 all out against Australia in Adelaide in December during a series India eventually won 2-1.
Home great James Anderson ripped through India’s top order while talking 3/6 in eight overs, including the prize wicket of Virat Kohli for seven.
Both Sam Curran and Craig Overton took two wickets in two balls after lunch, with Overton finishing with 3/14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.
India opener Rohit Sharma (19) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the only batsmen to make it into double figures on Wednesday, with 16 runs coming in extras.
India lead the five-match series 1-0 after a 151-run win in the second Test at Lord’s last week.
India's lowest totals in Test cricket (all out)
|Score
|Overs
|Inns of the match
|Match result
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date of match start
|36
|21.2
|3
|lost
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|17 Dec 2020
|42
|17.0
|3
|lost
|v England
|Lord's
|20 Jun 1974
|58
|21.3*
|2
|lost
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|28 Nov 1947
|58
|21.4
|2
|lost
|v England
|Manchester
|17 Jul 1952
|66
|34.1
|4
|lost
|v South Africa
|Durban
|26 Dec 1996
|67
|24.2*
|3
|lost
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|6 Feb 1948
|75
|30.5
|1
|lost
|v West Indies
|Delhi
|25 Nov 1987
|76
|20.0
|1
|lost
|v South Africa
|Ahmedabad
|3 Apr 2008
|78
|40.4
|1
|TBD
|v England
|Leeds
|25 Aug 2021
|81
|26.3*
|3
|lost
|v New Zealand
|Wellington
|13 Feb 1976
|81
|35.5
|4
|lost
|v West Indies
|Bridgetown
|27 Mar 1997
The total was India’s third lowest in Test matches played in England:
Kohli was surprised after finally winning the toss but his decision to bat first at Headingley didn’t work out as his team never got settled in with the bat. KL Rahul, who scored a splendid century in the previous Test at Lord’s, got out for a duck in the first over and the wickets kept tumbling thereafter.
Lowest 1st inns all-out after opting to bat
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|New Zealand
|45
|19.2
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|Zimbabwe
|54
|31.2
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|Pakistan
|59
|31.5
|v Australia
|Sharjah
|Pakistan
|72
|39.3
|v England
|Birmingham
|India
|76
|20.0
|v South Africa
|Ahmedabad
|India
|78
|40.4
|v England
|Leeds
