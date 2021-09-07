India in England 2021 Watch: Day 5 highlights of Oval Test – Bumrah’s sensational spell, Thakur’s breakthrough & more India beat England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Winning moment at The Oval | AFP Play India script a famous win at the Oval, their first in 50 years.Brilliant bowling display set India up for victory.Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Shardul #Umesh #Bumrah #Jadeja #Siraj pic.twitter.com/IpPZ3Z7CT3— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 6, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Test cricket England vs India Cricket Oval Test Shardul Thakur Jasprit Bumrah Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments