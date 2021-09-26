India ended Australia’s record 26-match winning streak in One-Day Internationals as they beat the hosts by two wickets in Mackay, Australia in another thriller.

Need 265 for a win, Jhulan Gosawmi hit the winning runs in the final over to help India register their highest ever successful run-chase in this format.

The visitors lost the ODI leg of the series 2-1 but claimed precious points in the multi-format rubber as they stayed in touch with Australia ahead of the Day-Night Test match.

India started off well with the ball with Jhulan Goswami getting rid of Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning as the hosts were struggling at 87/4 at pretty much the half-way point in the innings.

But Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner’s 98-run stand got them back in the game before Tahila McGrath’s 47 propelled the hosts to a 264/9 in their 50 overs. India’s bowling effort was good but the fielding was a nightmare. There were a whole host of missed opportunities in the field as they allowed Australia to get to a big total despite a poor start.

However, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave India a solid start with a 59-run opening wicket stand. Then the partnership between Verma and Yastika Bhatia turned the momentum in India’s favour and got them ahead in the run chase.

Australia fought back with wickets of Verma and Richa Ghosh in quick succession but some aggressive batting lower down the order meant India never allowed the asking rate to go up beyond reach.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals but twin cameos from Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana kept the visitors in the game. Eventually, three boundaries in an over from Rana tilted the balance in India’s favour who sealed the victory with three balls to spare with Goswami hitting the winning runs.

India will now face Australia in a day-night Test in Gold Coast from September 30.