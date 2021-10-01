IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS: Live scores, updates and commentary
All the updates from match no 45 of IPL 2021.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match no 45 of IPL 2021. The in-form Kolkata Knight Riders take on the inconsistent Punjab Kings in a must-win encounter at the Dubai International Stadium.
KKR have played a very aggressive brand of cricket ever since the start of phase 2 and when it does come off, they are pretty much unstoppable. Their mystery spinners, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, are working very well in tandem and that is giving Eoin Morgan’s an added edge.
PBKS missed Mayank Agarwal in the last game and if he does return, it will give them a big boost. With Chris Gayle pulling out of the tournament completely due to bubble fatigue, PBKS will need to find a way to stop crumbling under pressure. The onus will once again be on KL Rahul to show the way forward.
IPL 2021 - as it stands
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Q
|CSK
|11
|9
|2
|+1.002
|18
|2
|DC
|11
|8
|3
|+0.562
|16
|3
|RCB
|11
|7
|4
|-0.200
|14
|4
|KKR
|11
|5
|6
|+0.363
|10
|5
|MI
|11
|5
|6
|-0.453
|10
|6
|PBKS
|11
|4
|7
|-0.288
|8
|7
|RR
|11
|4
|7
|-0.468
|8
|8
|SRH
|11
|2
|9
|-0.490
|4