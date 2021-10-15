Chennai Super Kings closed the gap down to arch rivals Mumbai Indians in the list of Indian Premier League title wins after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final on Friday in Dubai.

It was CSK’s ninth final in the history of the tournament, an incredible record already, and they won their fourth title.

List of IPL winners and runners-up

Season Winners Final Venue
2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium
2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore Wanderers Stadium
2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium
2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MA Chidambaram Stadium
2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium
2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens
2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab M Chinnaswamy Stadium
2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens
2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore M Chinnaswamy Stadium
2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium
2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Dubai International Cricket Stadium
2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Coming into the IPL 2021 season, Mumbai Indians had won back-to-back titles and had extended their lead at the top of the winners roster to five. Now their arch rivals have made the gap just one, ahead of a mega auction that is bound to rejig the teams’ compositions. KKR remain third behind the two serial winners, as they suffered their first IPL final defeat in three matches.

IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR as it unfolded

Most IPL titles

Team Title(s) Editions won
Mumbai Indians 5 2013
2015
2017
2019
2020
Chennai Super Kings 4 2010
2011
2018
2021
Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2012
2014
Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 2016
Deccan Chargers† 1 2009
Rajasthan Royals 1 2008

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition while Sunrisers Hyderabad and now defunct Deccan Chargers are the other title winners as the 14th season of the tournament came to a close.

SRH was the last first-time champion in 2016, with the last five titles being shared between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.