Chennai Super Kings closed the gap down to arch rivals Mumbai Indians in the list of Indian Premier League title wins after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final on Friday in Dubai.

It was CSK’s ninth final in the history of the tournament, an incredible record already, and they won their fourth title.

List of IPL winners and runners-up Season Winners Final Venue 2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium 2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore Wanderers Stadium 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium 2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MA Chidambaram Stadium 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium 2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab M Chinnaswamy Stadium 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore M Chinnaswamy Stadium 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Coming into the IPL 2021 season, Mumbai Indians had won back-to-back titles and had extended their lead at the top of the winners roster to five. Now their arch rivals have made the gap just one, ahead of a mega auction that is bound to rejig the teams’ compositions. KKR remain third behind the two serial winners, as they suffered their first IPL final defeat in three matches.

IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR as it unfolded

Most IPL titles Team Title(s) Editions won Mumbai Indians 5 2013

2015

2017

2019

2020 Chennai Super Kings 4 2010

2011

2018

2021 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2012

2014 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 2016 Deccan Chargers† 1 2009 Rajasthan Royals 1 2008

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition while Sunrisers Hyderabad and now defunct Deccan Chargers are the other title winners as the 14th season of the tournament came to a close.

SRH was the last first-time champion in 2016, with the last five titles being shared between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.