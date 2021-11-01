India lost to a clinical New Zealand by eight wickets in an ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Dubai on Sunday, significantly dashing their hopes of making the semifinals.

Virat Kohli was candid in saying that India lacked courage. And that is really the only thing to say as they could only manage a below-par 110 for seven in their virtual eliminator match and then saw New Zealand chase down the target of 111 with 33 balls to spare.

Opener Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 49 off 35 balls, while skipper Kane Williamson made an unbeaten 33.

Sent into bat by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, India lost wickets at regular intervals and struggled to pose any serious threat to a disciplined Kiwi attack.

Leg-break bowler Ish Sodhi, on his birthday, and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner returned exceptional figures of 2/17 and 0/15 from their respective quota of four overs each.

Pace spearhead Trent Boult picked up three wickets for 20, leading the way by example.

At the end of the six power play overs, India were struggling at 35 for two, and it only got worse from there for them. In the end, very little went in their favour on the day.

A win worth celebrating for both Afghanistan to see off Asghar Afghan in style and for New Zealand as they beat India this evening 💪@RoyalStaglil | #InItToWinIt pic.twitter.com/XuRvjSCD8b — ICC (@ICC) October 31, 2021

This defeat should hurt Team India. Tentative with the bat, their shot selection was questionable. New Zealand bowled superbly, but India made their task easier. With their net run rate also taking a beating, a semifinal spot looks a distant dream #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 31, 2021

Professional performance full of planning and intent from the @BLACKCAPS v @BCCI today. World Cup campaign on track. Balanced bowling line up and superb tactically from the skipper. 🇳🇿💪🏻 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) October 31, 2021

Things are getting pretty interesting 🤩



Which two sides will qualify from Group 2? 🤔#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2NSTjsYjoZ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 31, 2021

33 - @BLACKCAPS have defeated @BCCI by 33 balls today, this happens to be India's biggest loss in terms of ball remaining in the #T20WorldCup; this also happens to be their joint-2nd largest margin of loss in terms of BR in the format (52 balls by Aus in Feb 2008). Record.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/0DrUaQztP5 — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) October 31, 2021

It’s not looking good for India.. but we all want India to stay in the tournament. This early exit of India won’t be good for the event 😔 #INDvsNZ #ICCT20WorldCup — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 31, 2021

One of the obstacles to IND winning T20 events is that they don't get experience in non-Indian conditions. Not an excuse - far from it - but it can explain it.



Them being on the brink of elimination after two matches, having just played 1.5 IPLs in the UAE, removes that excuse. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 31, 2021

India haven't competed. And while it was always going to be a three way battle in the group, I don't think anyone saw this coming. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 31, 2021

Remarkable innings from Daryl Mitchell: one of the two players involved tonight without any IPL experience and had never opened the batting in T20 cricket a week ago — Matt Roller (@mroller98) October 31, 2021

Teams lose. It’s sport. It happens. Outplayed by two tough oppositions. And two particularly poor batting performances. Chalta hain bhai. #T20WorldCup — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 31, 2021

🔹 #CWC19 semifinal ➜ 2-42

🔹 #WTC21 final ➜ 2-47 & 3-39

🔹 #T20WorldCup today ➜ 3-20



Trent Boult has found a lot of joy against India in ICC events of late 😄#INDvNZ live 👉 https://t.co/u41mHMSm26 pic.twitter.com/rdfRXrKKgB — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 31, 2021

This team has given so many happy moments this year that all of us should shut up and let this pass. — Chini (@ChiniZyaada) October 31, 2021

Every ICC event since 2013, man. Other than the 2018 U19 WC win, every event (men's, women's, u19) has been so so urgh. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) October 31, 2021

NRR will come into play massively in Group 2. Lots to play for #T20WorldCup21 #INDvsNZ — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 31, 2021

Amazing that Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner have combined to derail India’s #T20WorldCup campaign once again, 5.5 years post Nagpur 2016. India did recover on that occasion. Looking rather difficult this time #IndvNZ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 31, 2021

Big cheers for Mohammad Shami from the Indians fans in Dubai. You love to see it. #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 31, 2021

Bringing back eerie memories of the 2007 ODI World Cup in the West Indies. India went out early, ICC changed the tournament format to ensure that they stay in the mix longer. But India showing that they still might go out early. What will change next... — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) October 31, 2021

It’s not fair to dump on a team that’s had a good run across formats in recent years. But it’s a fact that India’s approach in T20Is hasn’t, for long, been up to speed with the other teams. Might need a refresh like we had in 2007. #NZvsIND #T20WorldCup21 — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) October 31, 2021

Haven’t seen an Indian team look so poor in a long, long time..no excuses, but non-stop cricket does take its toll..the team isn’t as poor as this. In fact, it’s still a pretty good team and was among everyone’s pre-tournament favourites. They will be back #NZvIND #T20WorldCup — Hemant (@hemantbuch) October 31, 2021

India this World Cup so far:



Batting average : 18.64

Bowling average : 131.50#INDvsNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 31, 2021

Can't lose to Guptill, Mitchell, Williamson, Conway, Phillips, Neesham, Santner. Sorry. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) October 31, 2021

Look forward to seeing more cricket between evenly-matched sides when India meet Scotland and Namibia later in the Super 12s — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) October 31, 2021

India's score is lesser than petrol price 😭😭 — Nik (@IRONlK) October 31, 2021

Brief scores:



India: 110/7 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 26 not out; Trent Boult 3/20, Ish Sodhi 2/17).



New Zealand: 111/2 in 14.3 overs (Daryl Mitchell 49; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19).