IND vs AFG in men's ICC multi-team events

Team  Result  Margin  Toss  Bat  Opposition  Ground  Start Date 
India  won  7 wickets  won  2nd  T20I v Afghanistan  Gros Islet  1 May 2010 
India  won  23 runs  lost  1st  T20I v Afghanistan  Colombo (RPS)  19 Sep 2012 
India  won  11 runs  won  1st  ODI v Afghanistan  Southampton  22 Jun 201 

Group 2 table ahead of NZ-SCO & IND-AFG

TEAM   PLAYED   WON   LOST   NET RR   POINTS  
PAKISTAN   4   4   0   +1.065   8  
AFGHANISTAN   3   2   1   +3.097   4  
NEW ZEALAND   2   1   1   +0.765   2  
NAMIBIA   3   1   2   -1.600   2  
INDIA   2   0   2   -1.609   0  
SCOTLAND   2   0   2   -3.562  

6.30 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 clash between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.