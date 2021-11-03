T20 World Cup, India vs Afghanistan: Live score, updates, commentary, stats of IND vs AFG
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 clash between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.
Preview: Virat Kohli and Co seek revival to keep slim SF hopes alive
Live updates
IND vs AFG in men's ICC multi-team events
|Team
|Result
|Margin
|Toss
|Bat
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|India
|won
|7 wickets
|won
|2nd
|T20I v Afghanistan
|Gros Islet
|1 May 2010
|India
|won
|23 runs
|lost
|1st
|T20I v Afghanistan
|Colombo (RPS)
|19 Sep 2012
|India
|won
|11 runs
|won
|1st
|ODI v Afghanistan
|Southampton
|22 Jun 201
Group 2 table ahead of NZ-SCO & IND-AFG
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|PAKISTAN
|4
|4
|0
|+1.065
|8
|AFGHANISTAN
|3
|2
|1
|+3.097
|4
|NEW ZEALAND
|2
|1
|1
|+0.765
|2
|NAMIBIA
|3
|1
|2
|-1.600
|2
|INDIA
|2
|0
|2
|-1.609
|0
|SCOTLAND
|2
|0
|2
|-3.562
|0
6.30 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 clash between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.