Former captain Rahul Dravid’s appointment on Wednesday as the team’s next head coach got the fans excited as a new era beckons in Indian cricket.
Confirming what had been reported by multiple sources towards the end of IPL 2021, Dravid was on Wednesday appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, to take over from Ravi Shastri whose term ends after the ongoing T20 World Cup.
He will take over from the upcoming home series against New Zealand, starting later this month. It will be India’s first assignment after a dismal World Cup campaign.
Dravid, who was working as the head of National Cricket Academy and has been the Under-19 and A coach in the past, has been appointed for a period of two years till the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.
“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role,” Dravid said as per a release from BCCI.
“Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day.
“There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential,” he added.
