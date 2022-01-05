UP Yoddha lost to Tamil Thalaivas in their sixth match of Pro Kabaddi League 8 at Grand Whitefield Bengaluru.

In another match on Tuesday, U Mumba held Haryana Steelers to a 24-24 tie. Captain Fazel Atrachali had four points in defence for Mumbai in a low-scoring game where defences overpowered the raiders.

But Haryana will only have themselves to blame after allowing Abhishek Singh to make a valid final raid of the match with scores tied and no time remaining. All-rounder Rohit Gulia scored eight points for the Steelers.

UP Yoddha gave away crucial points in the first half as the Thalaivas raced ahead and led 10-21. However, UP Yoddha tried to make a comeback in the second by inflicting two back to back super tackles followed by a multi-point raid by Surender Gill which earned them six points in the first three minutes.

UP Yoddha fought back but couldn’t reduce the deficit as the match ended 33-39 in favour of the Thalaivas.