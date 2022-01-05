UP Yoddha lost to Tamil Thalaivas in their sixth match of Pro Kabaddi League 8 at Grand Whitefield Bengaluru.
In another match on Tuesday, U Mumba held Haryana Steelers to a 24-24 tie. Captain Fazel Atrachali had four points in defence for Mumbai in a low-scoring game where defences overpowered the raiders.
But Haryana will only have themselves to blame after allowing Abhishek Singh to make a valid final raid of the match with scores tied and no time remaining. All-rounder Rohit Gulia scored eight points for the Steelers.
UP Yoddha gave away crucial points in the first half as the Thalaivas raced ahead and led 10-21. However, UP Yoddha tried to make a comeback in the second by inflicting two back to back super tackles followed by a multi-point raid by Surender Gill which earned them six points in the first three minutes.
UP Yoddha fought back but couldn’t reduce the deficit as the match ended 33-39 in favour of the Thalaivas.
Updated points table
|Team
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|PD
|Pts
|Bengaluru Bulls
|6
|4
|1
|1
|18
|23
|Dabang Delhi
|5
|3
|0
|2
|32
|21
|Patna Pirates
|5
|4
|1
|0
|29
|21
|U Mumba
|6
|2
|1
|3
|21
|20
|Tamil Thalaivas
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|19
|Bengal Warriors
|6
|3
|3
|0
|-21
|16
|Haryana Steelers
|6
|2
|3
|1
|-15
|15
|UP Yoddha
|6
|1
|3
|2
|-13
|14
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|13
|Pink Panthers
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-14
|12
|Telugu Titans
|5
|0
|3
|2
|-4
|9
|Puneri Paltan
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-43
|5
